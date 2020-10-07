Postal Inspection Service offers $10,000 reward in collection box tampering

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $10,000 reward to identify suspects responsible for tampering with mail collection boxes across Central Virginia.

Multiple mail collection boxes in the Metro Richmond area were tampered with over the weekend, according to a U.S. postal inspector.

The six locations where these crimes occurred are as follows:

Henrico

4990 Sadler Place (Glen Allen)

2000 Starling Drive (near Regency)

2100 E. Parham Road (Lakeside)

Chesterfield

7510 Lady Blair Lane (North Chesterfield)

1201 Sycamore Square Dr (Midlothian)

Richmond

805 Glenburnie Road (Westhampton area)

Theft of mail in the U.S. is a federal offense and punishable up to five years in prison for each count.

If you have any information regarding these crimes, contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.

