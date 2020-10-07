Advertisement

Postal Inspection Service offers $10,000 reward in collection box tampering

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $10,000 reward to identify suspects responsible for tampering with mail collection boxes across Central Virginia.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $10,000 reward to identify suspects responsible for tampering with mail collection boxes across Central Virginia.(NBC12)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $10,000 reward to identify suspects responsible for tampering with mail collection boxes across Central Virginia.

Multiple mail collection boxes in the Metro Richmond area were tampered with over the weekend, according to a U.S. postal inspector.

‘We’re aggressively investigating’: Mail stolen from six post office locations across Metro Richmond ]

The six locations where these crimes occurred are as follows:

Henrico

  • 4990 Sadler Place (Glen Allen)
  • 2000 Starling Drive (near Regency)
  • 2100 E. Parham Road (Lakeside)

Chesterfield

  • 7510 Lady Blair Lane (North Chesterfield)
  • 1201 Sycamore Square Dr (Midlothian)

Richmond

  • 805 Glenburnie Road (Westhampton area)

Theft of mail in the U.S. is a federal offense and punishable up to five years in prison for each count.

If you have any information regarding these crimes, contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Local experts react to President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Simone McKenny
The president confirmed his coronavirus diagnosis less than a week ago and a number of things have taken place since then.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 509 on Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Wednesday, October 7, Virginia has had 153,691 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Travel

Tractor trailer crash to cause delays on I-81S

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
VDOT reports motorists should expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash on I-81S at mile marker 244.4.

News

Staunton Downtown Visitor Center is open and ready for visitors

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

Waynesboro YMCA to host 2020 Virginia Street Art Festival

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

HCPS to ask students, families for feedback on fall instruction

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Harrisonburg City Schools advancing WiFi access for students

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Fire season approaches at Shenandoah National Park

Updated: 6 hours ago

Politics

Preparations underway in Salt Lake City for only vice presidential debate before elections

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
Candidates will be separated by 12 feet and Plexiglas barriers have been installed around the podiums.

Local

HCPS to ask students, families for feedback on fall instruction

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
To see if instructional changes need to be made, the division is putting together a series of open-ended surveys for HCPS students, families, and teachers.