Sources: JMU to host Robert Morris in spring of 2021
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team has a non-conference opponent on the schedule for the 2021 spring season.
Sources have indicated to WHSV that JMU will host Robert Morris at Bridgeforth Stadium on Saturday, February 27. Greg Madia of the Daily News-Record was first to report the news.
During a recent radio interview with Paul Zeise of 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, Robert Morris Director of Athletics Chris King said “We’ll be on the road at James Madison, February 27. The first RMU spring football game before we start Big South Conference play for the first time.” The game has not been officially announced by JMU.
JMU and Robert Morris most recently played in Harrisonburg on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. The Dukes won, 73-7, in a game where JMU rushed for 386 yards and quarterback Ben DiNucci accounted for five total touchdowns. JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne and head coach Curt Cignetti have both said the Dukes hope to schedule two non-conference games in the spring of 2021 before a six-game Colonial Athletic Association schedule begins on March 6.
