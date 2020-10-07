Staunton: Aug. 8 flooding does not qualify as federally declared disaster

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Officials say flooding around Staunton back in August does not qualify as a federal disaster.

Staunton announced Wednesday, October 7, that it had received notification from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) that the August 8 flood event does not meet criteria to qualify.

This means there will be no assistance from the state or the federal government for private property owners dealing with damages.

The city assessed the clean up and repairs from the August 8 deluge to total around $3.1 million.

If you are a private property owner and need help with repairs, you’re encouraged to reach out to the community program manager of the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission Community Program Manager Rebecca Joyce at rebecca@cspdc.org or (540) 885-5174 extension 112.

Staunton says it may be eligible for reimbursement from the state for certain damage-related expenses incurred directly by the city. Damage to city property was reported to VDEM in the city’s damage assessment at $889,615, with major impacts to Gypsy Hill and Montgomery Hall parks, the Johnson Street parking garage, and various sidewalks and a retaining wall in the flood-affected areas.

