Staunton authorities offering a reward for information on Habitat for Humanity Restore fires

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On September 22 at 11 p.m., fire crews responded to a fire at the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity Restore. Just hours later, they were back for another fire Wednesday morning.

According to Staunton Fire and Rescue’s Deputy Chief of Community Risk Reduction, Perry Weller, the fires were intentionally set.

Executive Director Lance Barton said the organization never stopped building.

“It will not in any way stop us for what is the most important part of our mission, and that is to build safe affordable homes for people in our community,” Barton said.

Staunton Fire and Rescue have announced a reward for anyone who brings forth information that leads to an arrest.

“They are actively investigating the case and anyone with information would be encouraged to call the fire investigators,” Sergeant Katie Shifflett, Staunton Police Department’s PIO said.

The fires destroyed thousands of dollars worth of supplies and appliances used to build homes in the community. Barton said the question on his mind is “why?”

“There’s a big unknown and it’s weird to know that there is somebody out there who has done this," Barton explained.

Nonetheless, Barton said they will not stop.

“We are building and we are building strong,” Barton said.

Anyone with any information should reach out to Staunton Fire and Rescue (540-332-3720) or the Staunton Police Department (540-332-3802).

