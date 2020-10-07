Staunton Downtown Visitor Center is open and ready for visitors

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Downtown Visitor Center has reopened in Staunton, and just in time for the busy season according to Staunton Tourism Director Sheryl Wagner.

“People are ready to get out and still be safe,” Wagner said.

It’s been nearly seven months since the Downtown Visitor Center closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just started to get lots of calls from visitors in our office,” Wagner stated.

Restaurants, retail, lodging, and many entertainment experiences are open, but the Visitor Center helps people know what those options are. It’s a place to find the answers to questions about Staunton, and catch the trolley for a ride around downtown.

“And then of course restrooms,” said Wagner, “which our businesses are excited that our restrooms are open again.”

Wagner says budget cuts were part of the reason for the prolonged closure, but also because it’s not considered an essential business.

“We’re not retail. We’re not food service,” said Wagner. “And you know, we were worried about our staff and their health interacting with so many different people.”

Now, the city has safety measures in place with personal protective equipment and frequent deep cleaning. They are ready for visitors.

“Tourism is an economic engine for the city of Staunton and you know,” stated Wagner. “We’re excited to welcome folks back.”

The Downtown Visitor Center is located on New Street in downtown and is operating on reduced hours.

Monday - Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Thursday - Saturday, 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, Noon - 5:00 p.m.

People are required to wear face coverings and maintain six-foot distancing.

Downtown Visitor Center Reopens to the Public

City of Staunton Visitor Center reopens Monday, Oct. 5. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing required.

Post Date: 10/05/2020

OCTOBER 5, 2020 — The Downtown Visitor Center reopens to the public today, Monday, October 5. The current hours are as follows:

Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required in the Visitor Center. To contact the Visitor Center, call 540-332-3971.

The Tourism Department administrative offices in City Hall will continue regular weekday operations Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Please call 540-332-3865 with any questions or to request a visitor’s guide. Or visit www.VisitStaunton.com

