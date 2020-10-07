Advertisement

Washington makes change at starting QB position

Dwayne Haskins has been replaced as starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There is a new starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team.

The franchise announced Wednesday Kyle Allen will replace Dwayne Haskins as the team No. 1 QB.

Haskins started Washington’s first four games of the 2020 season. He has thrown for 939 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions while competing 61% of his passes. WFT is 1-3 overall on the season.

Allen joined Washington in the offseason. He started 12 games in 2019 for the Carolina Panthers under head coach Ron Rivera, who is now Washington’s head coach. Allen has thrown for 3,588 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions in 13 career starts at the NFL level. Alex Smith, who last played for Washington in 2018 before suffering a life-threatening leg injury, will serve as Washington’s backup QB behind Allen.

Washington hosts the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

