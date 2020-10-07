Waynesboro City Courts close for cleaning due to COVID-19 exposure

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Waynesboro City General District and Juvenile and Domestic Relations Courts will be closed for the remainder of this week and early next week in response to a COVID-19 exposure.

The facilities will be closed from Thursday, Oct. 8 until Tuesday, Oct. 13 to allow for deep cleaning, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.

The police department did not release further information regarding the extent of the exposure or if any court employees need to quarantine. Stay with WHSV for updates.

