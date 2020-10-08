Drone video shows surfer’s close encounter with shark

(CNN) – A former pro surfer had a close encounter with a shark in Australia.

Matt Wilkinson was surfing at Sharpes Beach in Ballina when the 5-foot shark appeared.

A drone operator from Surf Life Saving NSW spotted the shark and alerted Wilkinson via loudspeaker.

The organization flies drones over beaches in the area to protect swimmers and surfers from dangers like sharks.

“I got to the shore feeling a bit weird and the lifeguards showed me the footage and I realized how close it came without knowing it was there,” Wilkinson said. “It looks like it’s going for my leg and it’s changed its mind.”

Wilkinson has won three Championship Tour events in the World Pro Surf League.

There have been at least six fatal shark attacks in Australia this year, according to the Australian Shark Attack File at the Taronga Conservation Society Australia.

