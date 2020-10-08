Fall foliage update: October 8

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We have seen some great fall colors across the typical “first to turn” spots in WEst Virginia and the Virginia Highlands. In fact, I took off Wednesday just to check out the foliage. I have to admit, I am honestly a bit surprised at how much green there still is.

Here’s the drive I took: Rt. 33 west with a quick stop at the Germany Valley overlook and Seneca Rocks. Then onto the Canaan Valley and into Blackwater Falls state park. After that, a drive over to Dolly Sods (take Rt 48 to Rt. 42, I thought going the long way back through Canaan might be more scenic. It is not). Then Rt. 48 to Rt. 259 back into the Shenandoah Valley.

WEST VIRGINIA:

A local mountain photographer has suggested a drive to Gaudineer Knob. This is northwest of Durbin (you can almost take Rt. 250 the whole way there). It’s a beautiful drive and at the top there’s an easy scenic trail loop that’s less than a 0.5 miles.

Color is going to be pretty high this weekend across the highest elevations of Tucker, Pocahontas, and Randolph county and some spots have reached peak. However, there is still a lot of green across Tucker county.

There is beautiful color with many peak spots along the Highland Scenic highway, or Rt 150 in the Monongahela National Forest.

In that same area, Snowshoe Mountain is reporting very high to peak color. Don’t forget to check out the scenic chair lift to really enhance your view.

Suggested drive: Rt. 39 to Warm Springs, and then continue on to Martinton. Take Rt 219 south and then At Mill Point, to 39 W to pick up the Highland Scenic Highway at Cranberry Mountain Nature Center. On the way back go through Snowshoe through Highland county.

Dolly Sods is stunning right now with the fiery red blueberry bushes nestled among the one-sided spruce trees. Wind gusts were between 40-55mph on Wednesday, October 7th. It was very cool to experience the high winds, but it’s hard to walk around or do any trails. Go on a day with the lightest wind possible.

Canaan Valley is showing high to peak color right now and this was one of the prettiest spots I drove through. Rt. 32 is a beautiful drive. The Canaan Valley resort also has a chair lift (Thurs-Sun) so try that over the next few days and get a stunning view.

Blackwater Falls state park is seeing some color but it’s not across the entire canyon. The best color is on the western facing side. There’s still a lot of green. I would expect high to peak color through the canyon in at least a week. Around the 13-17th should be much better color.

VIRGINIA: Highland county is starting to show some really great color so you will see very high color across Allegheny mountain this weekend. Likely peak will be early next week. Of course everything depends on the weather. The battle with this weekend will be gusty winds for the mountains and rain on Sunday and Monday.

Elsewhere in Virginia on the Blue Ridge and Skyline drive the color is just starting. Typical peak is around mid-October to about the 22nd. I thought we might be on schedule but seeing how green things still are in West Virginia, I’m wondering if we may end up a little behind this year.

A reminder that these areas all may be busier than usual because of the pandemic. More people are getting outside and exploring the mountains and wilderness areas because of the pandemic. Allow extra time for traffic on mountain roads, take it slow and also keep an eye out for wildlife. There’s no need to be in a rush to take in the refreshing mountain air and stunning views.

Now with rain on Sunday, I suggest hitting up the Canaan Valley, Highland County, and the Snowshoe area Friday and Saturday.

Here is a look at estimated peak dates. This is always dependant on weather

Foliage peak is dependant on the weather (WHSV)

