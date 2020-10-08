First Alert Forecast: Comfortable through the end of the week, rain by the end of the weekend

(WHSV) - Clouds will be on the increase for the end of the week ahead of Hurricane Delta. Tropical moisture will push into the area late this weekend into early next week.

THURSDAY: Another nice evening with temperatures in the 60s early. With clear skies and dry air, temperatures will cool quickly tonight. Turning chilly. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Some of our West Virginia mountain locations along the Allegheny mountains and some very low valleys can slip into the upper 30s. A little patchy fog possible for lower valleys.

FRIDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Increasing high clouds later in the day. Crisp early but turning warm for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 in the afternoon. High clouds continue to thicken up Friday night as the next tropical system gets closer. There may be some high wind gusts across the Allegheny mountains overnight, gusts topping 25-35mph at times.

A beautiful evening in the 60s with cloud cover. Not quite as cool overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Staying mostly cloudy for the day and still very comfortable. A dry day with temperatures in the morning starting out in the 60s. Cloudy for the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be a bit breezy at times. Gusty winds expected for the Allegheny mountains with gusts up to 30-35mph for mountain locations.

Staying cloudy and rather mild for Saturday evening with temperatures remaining in the 60s.

Although we do expect a dry day- If we do see any rain well ahead of the remnants of Delta, it wouldn’t be until the evening and across the very far southern areas, far south Augusta, closer to Rockbridge and Nelson counties.

Lows Saturday night in the mid to upper 50s.

Rain for Sunday (WHSV)

SUNDAY: Showers move in for the morning, although they may be slower to move in for some northern locations. Showers for the day with temperatures feeling much cooler. Temperatures through the day will remain in the low to mid 60s. Gusty winds only across the Allegheny mountain locations with gusts 30-45 mph at times.

Rain showers continue through Sunday evening and temperatures remain in the 60s. Lows near 60 degrees with areas of fog possible.

MONDAY: Rain continues through at least Monday morning. Staying cloudy and rather cool early. As the rain tapers off highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Total rainfall from Sunday-Monday expected to be about 1″-2″. At this point it looks more likely for most areas to see right around 1″ of rain.

Lows Monday night slip into the mid to upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds and pleasant, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. A nice day to get out and enjoy. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

