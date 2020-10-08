Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Comfortable today, tropical moisture on the way later this weekend

Today's forecast.
Today's forecast.(WHSV)
By Christopher Holtzman
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Clouds will be on the increase today ahead of Hurricane Delta. Tropical moisture will push into the area late this weekend into early next week.

FRIDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Increasing high clouds later in the day. Crisp early but turning warm for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 in the afternoon. High clouds continue to thicken up Friday night as the next tropical system gets closer. There may be some high wind gusts across the Allegheny mountains overnight, gusts topping 25-35mph at times.

A beautiful evening in the 60s with cloud cover. Not quite as cool overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

High clouds will filter in later in the day.
High clouds will filter in later in the day.(WHSV)

SATURDAY: Staying cloudy for the day and still very comfortable. A dry day with temperatures in the morning starting out in the 60s. Cloudy for the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be a bit breezy at times. Gusty winds expected for the Allegheny mountains with gusts up to 30-35mph for mountain locations.

Staying cloudy and rather mild for Saturday evening with temperatures remaining in the 60s.

Although we do expect a dry day- If we do see any rain well ahead of the remnants of Delta, it wouldn’t be until the evening and across the very far southern areas, far south Augusta, closer to Rockbridge and Nelson counties.

Lows Saturday night in the mid to upper 50s.

Rain for Sunday
Rain for Sunday(WHSV)

SUNDAY: Showers move in for the morning, although they may be slower to move in for some northern locations. Showers for the day with temperatures feeling much cooler. Temperatures through the day will remain in the low to mid 60s. Gusty winds only across the Allegheny mountain locations with gusts 30-45 mph at times.

Rain showers continue through Sunday evening and temperatures remain in the 60s. Lows near 60 degrees with areas of fog possible.

MONDAY: Rain continues through at least Monday morning. Staying cloudy and rather cool early. As the rain tapers off highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Total rainfall from Sunday-Monday expected to be about 1″-2″. At this point it looks more likely for most areas to see right around 1″ of rain.

Lows Monday night slip into the mid to upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds and pleasant, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. A nice day to get out and enjoy. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Fall foliage update: October 8

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Here's a look at where to check out the best fall color within the next week.

News

Comfortable through the end of the week, rain by the end of the weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago
Clouds will be on the increase for the end of the week ahead of Hurricane Delta. Tropical moisture will push into the area late this weekend into early next week. THURSDAY: Another nice evening with temperatures in the 60s early. With clear skies and dry air, temperatures will cool quickly tonight. Turning chilly. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Some of our West Virginia mountain locations along the Allegheny mountains and some very low valleys can slip into the upper 30s. A little patchy fog possible for lower valleys. FRIDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Increasing high clouds later in the day. Crisp early but turning warm for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 in the afternoon. High clouds continue to thicken up Friday night as the next tropical system gets closer. There may be some high wind gusts across the Allegheny mountains overnight, gusts topping 25-35mph at times. A beautiful evening in the 60s with cloud cover. Not quite as cool overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s. SATURDAY: Staying mostly cloudy for the day and still very comfortable. A dry day with temperatures in the morning starting out in the 60s. Cloudy for the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be a bit breezy at times. Gusty winds expected for the Allegheny mountains with gusts up to 30-35mph for mountain locations. Staying cloudy and rather mild for Saturday evening with temperatures remaining in the 60s. Although we do expect a dry day- If we do see any rain well ahead of the remnants of Delta, it wouldn’t be until the evening and across the very far southern areas, far south Augusta, closer to Rockbridge and Nelson counties.SUNDAY: Showers move in for the morning, although they may be slower to move in for some northern locations. Showers for the day with temperatures feeling much cooler. Temperatures through the day will remain in the low to mid 60s. Gusty winds only across the Allegheny mountain locations with gusts 30-45 mph at times. Rain showers continue through Sunday evening and temperatures remain in the 60s. Lows near 60 degrees with areas of fog possible. MONDAY: Rain continues through at least Monday morning. Staying cloudy and rather cool early. As the rain tapers off highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Total rainfall from Sunday-Monday expected to be about 1″-2″. At this point it looks more likely for most areas to see right around 1″ of rain. Lows Monday night slip into the mid to upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. TUESDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds and pleasant, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. A nice day to get out and enjoy. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

News

Quiet night ahead, watching the tropics

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT
A quiet rest of the work week is expected with more sunshine. Our attention will then turn to the tropics as tropical moisture may move in at some point over the weekend into early next week. WEDNESDAY: Still mild for the evening with temperatures in the 70s. A beautiful night. The front looks to cross late evening. Expect it to be a bit windy as the front crosses, Winds could gust up to 30 mph as it crosses but high winds should be pretty brief. It will cross dry. More mild overnight but still cool by early Thursday. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. THURSDAY: A refreshing morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Times of sun and clouds for the day. Not quite as warm as Wednesday but still a rather warm fall day with highs in the mid 60s for our West Virginia locations, Near 70 for the valley. A pleasantly warm day. Lows in the low to mid 40s. FRIDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Increasing clouds later in the day and refreshing, highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. High clouds continue to build in Friday night as the next tropical system gets closer. Lows in the low to mid 50s. THIS WEEKEND: We will be closely watching hurricane Delta. The remnants of this system may track through our area at some point late Saturday into Sunday morning. Timing will depend on the track and the speed of the system, especially once it makes landfall. A more western track, landfall closer to Texas will slow down rain for the weekend. Landfall more east, closer to New Orleans will be a faster solution and bring rain in sooner Saturday. At this point we are going to side with a more western track, and a slower solution. This means that most of Saturday will be a pleasant and nice day, although fairly cloudy and still warm. There still may be a few showers late Saturday but if this solution continues to look more likely, we may only end up with a few showers overnight Saturday night. Expect scattered showers Sunday. This system does not look to bring us an enormous amount of rain, we may be looking at 0.25″-1″. MONDAY: The forecast for Monday will be highly dependant on how slow this storm moves. If it slows down, showers linger for a good part of the day. Expect changes so we will continue to keep you updated.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Warm and breezy today, watching the tropics

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT
|
By Christopher Holtzman
October-like weather will continue over our area over the next 7 days. A cold front will pass through the area Sunday overnight bringing a couple showers especially in our West Virginia counties. Dry weather is expected to follow until at least next weekend.

Latest News

Forecast

Morning weather 10-07-2020

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:08 AM EDT

News

High pressure in control, warming up mid-week

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT
High pressure will be firmly in control through the middle of the week with comfortable temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Our attention will then turn to the tropics as tropical moisture may move in for the weekend. TUESDAY: A beautiful and pleasant evening. Staying clear with temperatures in the 60s. A bit breezy at times especially along the Allegheny mountains. This breeze will limit low temperatures for some spots. Cool overnight, lows falling into the mid to upper 40s. Cool and crisp. WEDNESDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s quickly. Ahead of a front, temperatures will warm nicely or the day with plenty of sunshine. Breezy and warm with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.There may be a little bit of haze for the day with a little wildfire smoke from the fires out west. Still mild for the evening with temperatures in the 70s. A beautiful night. The front looks to cross late evening. Expect it to be a bit windy as the front crosses, Winds could gust up to 30 mph as it crosses but high winds should be pretty brief. It will cross dry. More mild overnight but still cool by early Thursday. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. THURSDAY: A refreshing morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of sun for the day. Not quite as warm as Wednesday but still a rather warm fall day with highs in the mid 60s for our West Virginia locations, Near 70 for the valley. A pleasantly warm day. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. FRIDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Increasing clouds later in the day and refreshing, highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. High clouds continue to build in Friday night as the next tropical system gets closer. Lows in the low to mid 50s. THIS WEEKEND: We will be closely watching hurricane Delta. The remnants of this system may track through our area at some point late Saturday into Sunday morning. Timing will depend on the track and the speed of the system, especially once it makes landfall. A more western track, landfall closer to Texas will slow down rain for the weekend. Landfall more east, closer to New Orleans will be a faster solution and bring rain in sooner Saturday. At this point we are going to side with a more western track, and a slower solution. This means that most of Saturday will be a pleasant and nice day, although fairly cloudy and still warm. There still may be a few showers late Saturday but if this solution continues to look more likely, we may only end up with a few showers overnight Saturday night. Expect some scattered showers Sunday. This system does not look to bring us an enormous amount of rain, we may be looking at 0.25″-1″. How slow this storm moves will determine if showers linger into Monday or not. Expect changes so we will continue to keep you updated.

News

High pressure in control, warming up mid-week

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT
High pressure will be firmly in control through the middle of the week with comfortable temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Our attention will then turn to the tropics as tropical moisture may move in for the weekend. TUESDAY: A beautiful and pleasant evening. Staying clear with temperatures in the 60s. A bit breezy at times especially along the Allegheny mountains. This breeze will limit low temperatures for some spots. Cool overnight, lows falling into the mid to upper 40s. Cool and crisp. WEDNESDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s quickly. Ahead of a front, temperatures will warm nicely or the day with plenty of sunshine. Breezy and warm with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.There may be a little bit of haze for the day with a little wildfire smoke from the fires out west. Still mild for the evening with temperatures in the 70s. A beautiful night. The front looks to cross late evening. Expect it to be a bit windy as the front crosses, Winds could gust up to 30 mph as it crosses but high winds should be pretty brief. It will cross dry. More mild overnight but still cool by early Thursday. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. THURSDAY: A refreshing morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of sun for the day. Not quite as warm as Wednesday but still a rather warm fall day with highs in the mid 60s for our West Virginia locations, Near 70 for the valley. A pleasantly warm day. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. FRIDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Increasing clouds later in the day and refreshing, highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. High clouds continue to build in Friday night as the next tropical system gets closer. Lows in the low to mid 50s. THIS WEEKEND: We will be closely watching hurricane Delta. The remnants of this system may track through our area at some point late Saturday into Sunday morning. Timing will depend on the track and the speed of the system, especially once it makes landfall. A more western track, landfall closer to Texas will slow down rain for the weekend. Landfall more east, closer to New Orleans will be a faster solution and bring rain in sooner Saturday. At this point we are going to side with a more western track, and a slower solution. This means that most of Saturday will be a pleasant and nice day, although fairly cloudy and still warm. There still may be a few showers late Saturday but if this solution continues to look more likely, we may only end up with a few showers overnight Saturday night. Expect some scattered showers Sunday. This system does not look to bring us an enormous amount of rain, we may be looking at 0.25″-1″. How slow this storm moves will determine if showers linger into Monday or not. Expect changes so we will continue to keep you updated.

Forecast

Noon weather 10-06-2020

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT

Forecast

Morning weather 10-06-2020

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:44 AM EDT

News

First Alert Forecast: High pressure in control, warming up mid-week

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT
High pressure will be firmly in control through the middle of the week with comfortable temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Our attention will then turn to the tropics as tropical moisture may move in for the weekend. MONDAY: Clear and cool for the evening with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Staying clear overnight. Lows falling into the upper 30s for our West Virginia locations. Low to mid 40s for the valley. Some areas of patchy fog or haze in some lower valleys overnight. A chilly night. TUESDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the in the 50s. Sunny and warmer for the day. A beautiful warm, fall afternoon. Highs in the low 70s. A nice day to get out and enjoy. Winds will be out of the south and it may be a bit breezy at times, especially for some higher elevation locations. It’s possible we may see a little haze in the afternoon from wildfire smoke from the western U.S. A beautiful and pleasant evening. Staying clear with temperatures in the 60s. Cool overnight, lows falling into the mid to upper 40s. Cool and crisp. WEDNESDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s quickly. Ahead of a front, temperatures will warm nicely or the day with plenty of sunshine. Breezy and warm with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Once again there may be a bit of haze for the day with a little wildfire smoke from the fires out west. The front looks to cross late day, possible into the evening. Expect it to be a bit windy as the front crosses, Winds could gust up to 20-30 mph as it crosses but high winds should be pretty brief. Still mild for the evening behind the front as the winds settle. Temperatures in the 70s for the evening. More mild overnight but still cool by early Thursday. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. THURSDAY: A crisp morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of sun for the day. Not as warm as Wednesday but still a rather warm fall day with highs in the mid 60s for our West Virginia locations, Near 70 for the valley. A pleasant day. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. As long as there is no breeze overnight, areas of frost are expected for our West Virginia locations. Patchy for the Valley with the best chance in low spots near mountains or higher ridges. FRIDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Increasing clouds for the day and refreshing, highs in the mid 60s in the afternoon. High clouds continue to build in as the next tropical system gets closer. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. THIS WEEKEND: We will be closely watching the tropics for what will likely become Delta. The remnants of this system may track through our area at some point late Saturday into Sunday morning. Timing will depend on the speed of the system, especially once it makes landfall. Plan for showers at least Saturday late day through Sunday afternoon at this point.