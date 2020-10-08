First Alert Forecast: Plenty of sun and mild today, tropical moisture arrives this weekend

(WHSV) - High pressure will be in control through Friday, dry with plenty of sunshine. Our attention will then turn to the tropics as tropical moisture will push into the area this weekend into early next week.

THURSDAY: A cool and crisp morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of sunshine for the day. Not quite as warm as Wednesday but still a rather warm fall day with highs in the mid to upper 60s for our West Virginia locations and in the low 70s for the Valley. A pleasantly warm day.

Another nice evening with temperatures in the 60s under a clear sky. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Increasing clouds later in the day and refreshing, highs in the upper 60s to near 70 in the afternoon. High clouds continue to build in Friday night as the next tropical system gets closer. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THIS WEEKEND: We will be closely watching hurricane Delta. The remnants of this system will track across our area during this time. Since the system has slowed down, most of Saturday will likely be dry. Total rainfall late Saturday through Monday, 1-2″.

Cloudy on Saturday with a few showers, especially later in the evening/overnight. In general, it will be a cloudy day and if anyone sees rain, it will be light. Warm with highs in the low 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Rain coverage increase on Sunday as the system tracks over the area. The heaviest of the rain will likely be later in the afternoon/evening. A cool day with the rain, highs only in the low to mid 60s. First Alert Weather Day

MONDAY: As the system departs a few showers will linger, especially in the morning. Staying cloudy and cool with the activity, highs in the upper 60s to near 70 in the afternoon. Lows in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s. A mix of su nand clouds and pleasant, highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. A nice day to get out and enjoy. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.