Fort Defiance football hopes to continue program turnaround

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - When the 2021 spring high school football season kicks off in Virginia, Fort Defiance will be looking to continue a program turnaround.

The Indians have produced back-to-back five-win campaigns in 2018 and 2019 after winning just two games combined from 2014 through 2017.

“I think the first thing is consistency," said Fort Defiance head coach Dan Rolfe. "Having the same group of guys coming out year in and year out and then you can kind of build around that core. Especially a lot of the seniors this year started as eighth graders so you get them for that 5th year, you know, by the time they’re to this point, you start to roll.”

While Fort Defiance loses key players like three-year starting quarterback Austin Monroe and all-around standout Addison Knicely from last year’s squad, the Indians have high hopes for the six-game 2021 spring season.

“We’ve got a lot more leaders now," said Fort Defiance junior linebacker Alex Guerrero. "Everyone is starting to come together. People are starting to get more dedicated.”

Fort Defiance is scheduled to open the 2021 spring season February 26 on the road at Rockbridge County.

