Gov. Northam directs more than $220M in CARES Act funding to Virginia’s schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - More than $220 million in federal funding is being allocated to Virginia’s public schools.

Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday, October 8, that funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will go to support COVID-19 preparedness and response measures for the 2020–2021 school year. This will include testing supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitization, and technology for distance learning. The governor’s office says the funds will be distributed to all 132 public school districts using an allocation formula of $175 per pupil based on fall enrollment, with a minimum of $100,000 for each school division.

“Students, teachers, principals, and parents are going to great lengths to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic amid a new school year, and we must do everything we can to support them,” Northam said in Thursday’s news release. “This additional $220 million in federal funding will give our schools the resources they need to continue operating and provide Virginians with a world-class education, whether safely in person or remotely from home.”

Northam’s office says Virginia’s school divisions have been working overtime to adapt during the fall semester, and many continue to face challenges associated with maintaining public health protocols and increased technology needs. In June, the commonwealth provided guidance for the phased reopening of PreK-12 schools, including guidelines for safely resuming in-person instruction and school activities.

Additional information can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.