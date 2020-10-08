Advertisement

Gov. Northam directs more than $220M in CARES Act funding to Virginia’s schools

Governor Ralph Northam delivers a coronavirus briefing on July 14.
Governor Ralph Northam delivers a coronavirus briefing on July 14.(NBC29)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - More than $220 million in federal funding is being allocated to Virginia’s public schools.

Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday, October 8, that funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will go to support COVID-19 preparedness and response measures for the 2020–2021 school year. This will include testing supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitization, and technology for distance learning. The governor’s office says the funds will be distributed to all 132 public school districts using an allocation formula of $175 per pupil based on fall enrollment, with a minimum of $100,000 for each school division.

“Students, teachers, principals, and parents are going to great lengths to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic amid a new school year, and we must do everything we can to support them,” Northam said in Thursday’s news release. “This additional $220 million in federal funding will give our schools the resources they need to continue operating and provide Virginians with a world-class education, whether safely in person or remotely from home.”

Northam’s office says Virginia’s school divisions have been working overtime to adapt during the fall semester, and many continue to face challenges associated with maintaining public health protocols and increased technology needs. In June, the commonwealth provided guidance for the phased reopening of PreK-12 schools, including guidelines for safely resuming in-person instruction and school activities.

Additional information can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

The deadline to register to vote in Virginia is Tuesday, Oct. 13

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
If you have not registered yet, you have until Tuesday, and can do so by filling out an application online or in person at the Harrisonburg City Hall.

State

Governor announces Hyperloop Certification Center to be built

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced Virgin Hyperloop will build a Hyperloop Certification Center in the mountain state.

State

W. Va. Dept. of Health and Human Resources announces new child locator unit

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has established a new Child Locator Unit within its Bureau for Children and Families.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,844 on Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Thursday, October 8, Virginia has had 155,535 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Latest News

News

Harrisonburg Traipse App

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Staunton Flooding Relief

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Augusta County Courthouse Update

Updated: 5 hours ago

Local

Traipse app now includes interactive scavenger hunt tours of downtown Harrisonburg

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
The Friendly City has partnered with the free mobile app Traipse to offer users interactive scavenger hunts. Much like geocaching, users must be physically present at locations to answer clues and puzzles.

News

JMU to host Robert Morris in spring of 2021

Updated: 13 hours ago
JMU to host Robert Morris in spring of 2021

Local

Some say Augusta County’s courthouse proposal contradicts Staunton’s historic preservation

Updated: 15 hours ago
Augusta County’s new plan for its courthouse dilemma could change the skyline of Staunton’s downtown. Some believe it could be a threat to the town’s historic character.