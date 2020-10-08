Advertisement

JMU assistant professor reacts to Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Wednesday was the first and only vice presidential debate for the upcoming election between Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence.

Ryan Alessi, an assistant professor at JMU, said it looked like a perfect debate. Both candidates had about an equal time to speak, and he says there was a lack of interruptions.

“This was definitely more of a traditional debate that we are used to with some exchanges, some interrupting, but that happens a lot on the debate stages. I thought Susan Page did a great job as a moderator,” said Alessi.

Alessi also says both Kamala Harris and Mike Pence used good debating tactics to emphasize their strong points.

“Really good debaters have that ability to pivot from a potential weakness to some of those key points they see as strengths and kind of deflect the rest. We saw both candidates at different points kind of dodge questions. Not necessarily answer the exact question Susan Page asked them,” said Alessi.

Stay with WHSV as we follow the final two debates and the lead up to them.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

W. Luray Recreation Center to host candidate Q&A tonight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Local candidates on the ballot this election day will meet at the W. Luray Recreation Center to better inform the community on what they hope to do for the future of Luray.

Politics

The deadline to register to vote in Virginia is Tuesday, Oct. 13

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
If you have not registered yet, you have until Tuesday, and can do so by filling out an application online or in person at the Harrisonburg City Hall.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: 20 hours ago
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

Politics

Local experts react to President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT
|
By Simone McKenny
The president confirmed his coronavirus diagnosis less than a week ago and a number of things have taken place since then.

Latest News

Politics

Preparations underway in Salt Lake City for only vice presidential debate before elections

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:55 AM EDT
|
By Katey Roshetko
Candidates will be separated by 12 feet and plexiglass barriers have been installed around the podiums.

Politics

Harrisonburg registrar explains common mistakes on mail-in ballots

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
|
By Cayley Urenko
When voting in-person, if there is a mistake, like checking an extra box on the ballet, the machine will kick it out, but that won’t happen for by-mail voters.

News

Harrisonburg registrar explains common mistakes on mail-in ballots

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT
As more Americans cast their ballots early this year by mail, some small mistakes could disqualify votes. When voting in-person, if there is a mistake, like checking an extra box on the ballet, the machine will kick it out, but that won’t happen for by-mail voters. Mark Finks, the general registrar in Harrisonburg, said he has seen issues arise with the "B" envelope people receive with the mail-in ballot. Finks said ballots must be placed back into the "B" envelope, sealed and signed. He said voters need to make sure they include their full legal name and the address they’re registered to vote at on the outside of the "B" envelope, as well. He said registrars can catch these mistakes and attempt to reach out to voters for them to correct the error, which sometimes is difficult. “It is difficult sometimes to contact voters because we don’t always have telephone numbers or emails with each voter. A lot of times we’re just working with an address and have to mail a letter," Finks said. But if voters think they’ve made a mistake, Finks suggests reaching out to their local registrar immediately. "If a voter does think that they might have forgotten to put the signature on here or didn’t put the residence address, calling us will definitely help expedite that, the curing process for us,” Finks said. Finks said they will reach out to voters about ballot errors up until the deadline for receiving ballots up until 12 p.m. on Nov. 6. At the bottom of the "B" envelope, there is a line for a witness signature, but because of COVID-19, that is not a requirement for this year’s election. Finks said compared to the number of votes cast the past few weeks, the number of ballots with errors has been a small percentage, but voters should still be sure to double-check their ballots before mailing them to ensure their vote counts.

Local

Seeking a younger generation of poll workers

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie Penn
“I think it’s a necessity for younger people to step up at this time so that we can have a better and safer election process this year,” JMU student, Charles Conner, said.

News

Local experts react to President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
The president confirmed his coronavirus diagnosis less than a week ago and a number of things have taken place since then. The president confirmed he tested positive for the coronavirus in a tweet Friday morning. Later that day he was hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center. Dr. Patrick Jackson is an assistant professor at the University of Virginia. He says the treatment the president’s receiving can cause concern. “Someone who is in an older age category and required supplemental oxygen, ho needed some of these more aggressive interventions, that’s someone you want to keep a very close eye on,” Dr. Jackson explained. Of the list of treatments the president has received, the one sticks out the most for Dr. Jackson is the steroid, Dexamethasone. “In thinking about steroids as the appropriate drug, not for the person who is doing great but for the patient who is looking a little concerning to me and may be trending in the wrong direction,” Dr. Jackson said. Dr. Anthony Bruno with Sentara RMH said that for the most part the treatment the president has received is standard. “Many of the therapies he reportedly received are very consistent with the therapies that are recognized in be useful and helpful for patients that are infected,” Dr. Bruno explained. When asked about the president’s ride around Walter Reed, Dr. Jackson said it was really concerning. “The idea that someone in that phase of illness would bring a bunch of secret service agents into a small vehicle and drive around for no apparent reason, is really concerning,” Dr. Jackson said. “One would believe that certainly the individuals that were in that vehicle had N95 masks on even though they may not have been required to do so. If the president for example, wasn’t coughing without a mask on himself,” said Dr. Bruno. Dr. Bruno also said the pandemic is still present and this is no time to stray from what we’ve been doing.

News

Va’s 6th District Congressional candidates meet in virtual debate

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:30 AM EDT