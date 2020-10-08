JMU assistant professor reacts to Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Wednesday was the first and only vice presidential debate for the upcoming election between Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence.

Ryan Alessi, an assistant professor at JMU, said it looked like a perfect debate. Both candidates had about an equal time to speak, and he says there was a lack of interruptions.

“This was definitely more of a traditional debate that we are used to with some exchanges, some interrupting, but that happens a lot on the debate stages. I thought Susan Page did a great job as a moderator,” said Alessi.

Alessi also says both Kamala Harris and Mike Pence used good debating tactics to emphasize their strong points.

“Really good debaters have that ability to pivot from a potential weakness to some of those key points they see as strengths and kind of deflect the rest. We saw both candidates at different points kind of dodge questions. Not necessarily answer the exact question Susan Page asked them,” said Alessi.

