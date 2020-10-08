Local gun store facing high demand

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Liberty Arms in Harrisonburg is continuing to see a surge in gun sales, but say they are struggling to keep up with supply and demand.

Store owner Matthew Hill says his sales have increased since the pandemic began in March. Back in June, it was reported that gun sales were up due to concern over talk of the police being “disbanded.” Hill explains the anxiety is still contributing to the high demand.

“They don’t talk about it as much, but we still hear people talking about that with the elections coming up, the uncertainty of whoever becomes president. There’s a lot of uncertainty still, so that has been still driving some sales.”

Hill says sales picked up a couple of months ago due to hunting season, and they are waiting for manufacturers to get caught up with supplying raw materials.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.