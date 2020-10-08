Advertisement

Local gun store facing high demand

Owner Matthew Hill says demand for guns and ammunition is high due to people being on edge this year.
Owner Matthew Hill says demand for guns and ammunition is high due to people being on edge this year.(whsv)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Liberty Arms in Harrisonburg is continuing to see a surge in gun sales, but say they are struggling to keep up with supply and demand.

Store owner Matthew Hill says his sales have increased since the pandemic began in March. Back in June, it was reported that gun sales were up due to concern over talk of the police being “disbanded.” Hill explains the anxiety is still contributing to the high demand.

“They don’t talk about it as much, but we still hear people talking about that with the elections coming up, the uncertainty of whoever becomes president. There’s a lot of uncertainty still, so that has been still driving some sales.”

Hill says sales picked up a couple of months ago due to hunting season, and they are waiting for manufacturers to get caught up with supplying raw materials.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Storm pipe upgrades to delay traffic at Virginia Ave., W. Gay St.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Officials are encouraging drivers to use alternate routes, but those who must drive through the intersection should use caution and expect delays.

Politics

W. Luray Recreation Center to host candidate Q&A tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Local candidates on the ballot this election day will meet at the W. Luray Recreation Center to better inform the community on what they hope to do for the future of Luray.

Politics

The deadline to register to vote in Virginia is Tuesday, Oct. 13

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
If you have not registered yet, you have until Tuesday, and can do so by filling out an application online or in person at the Harrisonburg City Hall.

State

Governor announces Hyperloop Certification Center to be built

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced Virgin Hyperloop will build a Hyperloop Certification Center in the mountain state.

Latest News

State

W. Va. Dept. of Health and Human Resources announces new child locator unit

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has established a new Child Locator Unit within its Bureau for Children and Families.

State

Gov. Northam directs more than $220M in CARES Act funding to Virginia’s schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Governor Northam says funding from the CARES Act will go to support COVID-19 preparedness and response measures for the 2020–2021 school year.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,844 on Thursday following data backlog

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Thursday, October 8, Virginia has had 155,535 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Harrisonburg Traipse App

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Staunton Flooding Relief

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Augusta County Courthouse Update

Updated: 10 hours ago