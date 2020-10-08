Advertisement

Martinsville Speedway will limit number of fans for NASCAR Playoff Weekend

Driver Joey Logano (22) passes Jeb Burton (51) during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Driver Joey Logano (22) passes Jeb Burton (51) during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (KY3)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - With NASCAR returning to Martinsville Speedway for three days of playoff races, the track will host a limited number of fans for upcoming events.

Those include the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race Sunday, Nov. 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race Saturday, Oct. 31, and NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Playoff race Friday, Oct. 30.

“Martinsville Speedway is home to some of the most competitive and dramatic racing in NASCAR, so we look forward to welcoming fans back to be a part of the experience,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell. “The roar of the engines combined with the return of fans' cheers will make the intense battle to set the field for the NASCAR Championship that much greater. After successfully hosting a June NASCAR Cup Series race, Martinsville will be ready to welcome fans back for a safe race experience in the Commonwealth.”

A reduced number of fans will be in attendance for each NASCAR Playoff race at Martinsville, in accordance with public health officials and local, state and federal authorities, according to Speedway officials.

To ensure social distancing between groups, according to the Speedway, fans who have already purchased tickets to a race will be reseated in new locations, as comparable as possible to original seats, with new, lower ticket pricing applied. All guests will be screened before entering the facility, required to wear face coverings and maintain six feet of social distancing throughout the venue.

Also, coolers will not be permitted, but clear bags up to 18″x18″x14″ will be allowed.

