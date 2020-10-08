School board to select committee members for name changes to schools

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Just three months ago, the Shenandoah County School Board voted to change the name of Stonewall Jackson High School, Ashby Lee Elementary School, and the Rebel Mascot at North Fork Middle School.

According to the school board’s plan, the time has come for the school board to officially pick the three committees whose mission is to find the future names of these schools.

“So tonight (Thursday) they’ll discuss the citizens and parents who have expressed an interest and then they’ll take a vote on that as apart of their consent agenda,” Dr. Mark Johnston, division superintendent, said.

Each committee will include a number of students and citizens to find names and the new mascot. Johnston said the students have already been picked by each school’s principal.

He said the citizens will be picked Thursday night by the board out of almost 30 people who applied.

“What we did was we put an online form, anybody who was interested in serving on any of the committees could submit their names,” Johnston said.

Each applicant was required to submit a statement on why they would like to help, in order to assist school board members in picking an applicant.

After Thursday night, the newly formed groups will meet throughout the coming weeks to create a list of suggested names.

“We’ll keep moving forward, as you know the timeline that we put forward to the board would have new names recommended to the board by December," Johnston said. "With the board than having a public hearing after that and then taking a vote in January.”

