Advertisement

Snake breaks record for largest Burmese python captured In Florida

The snake is a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in Florida.
The snake is a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in Florida.(Source: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)
By Sebastian Otero, WWSB
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWSB/Gray News) - Members of the Python Action team and the South Florida Water Management District Python Elimination Program captured a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python.

Ryan Ausburn and Kevin Pavlidis caught the snake weighing a whopping 104 pounds.

The Miami Herald reports the python breaks the state record by an inch.

Officials with Fish and Wildlife say the removal of this female snake is a triumph for Florida’s native wildlife and habitats and a great example of teamwork to remove nonnative pythons from the ecosystem.

For more information about the Python Action Team visit, MyFWC.com/Python.

Copyright 2020 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

'Be prepared for the worst': Hurricane Delta intensifies

Updated: moments ago
|
Mississippi's governor warned people to "prepare for the worst, pray for the best and expect somewhere in-between" as Hurricane Delta, now a powerful category 3 storm, takes aim at the hurricane-weary Gulf.

Local

Shenandoah National Park suggests pre-planning visits in October

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Shenandoah National Park gives suggestions on how to avoid crowded park trails during the park's busiest month of the year.

National Politics

Next Trump-Biden debates uncertain, though Oct. 22 is likely

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is rejecting President Donald Trump’s proposal to push back their remaining two debates in the wake of Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, and the Democrat says it’s not up to Trump to set the schedule.

Wheel Of Justice

Wanted: Juan Davis Jr.

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Juan E. Davis Jr., 19, is wanted by the local police.

News

School board to select committee members for name changes to schools

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Thursday night the Shenandoah County school board will select community members to be a part of the three committees who will help decide on a new school mascot and two school names.

Latest News

News

School board to select committee members for name changes to schools

Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Just three months ago the Shenandoah County School Board voted to change the name of Stonewall Jackson High School, Ashby Lee Elementary School, and the Rebel Mascot at North Fork Middle School. According to the school board’s plan, now the time has come for the school board to officially pick the three committees whose mission is to find the future names of these schools. “So tonight they’ll discuss the citizens and parents who have expressed an interest and then they’ll take a vote on that as apart of their consent agenda,” Dr. Mark Johnston, division superintendent, said. Each committee will include a number of students and citizens to find names and the new mascot. Johnston said the students have already been picked by each school’s principal. He said the citizens will be picked Thursday night by the board out of almost 30 people who applied. “What we did was we put an online form, anybody who was interested in serving on any of the committees could submit their names,” Johnston said. Each applicant was required to submit a statement on why they would like to help, in order to assist school board members in picking an applicant. After Thursday night, the newly formed groups will meet throughout the coming weeks to create a list of suggested names. “We’ll keep moving forward, as you know the timeline that we put forward to the board would have new names recommended to the board by December," Johnston said. "With the board than having a public hearing after that and then taking a vote in January.”

National Politics

Trump refuses virtual debate, goes after Harris

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
The future of this election's presidential debates is unclear as Trump and Biden disagree over appearing in a virtual event.

National

NJ postal worker accused of throwing out hundreds of pieces of mail, including ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christina Fan
Investigators have accused a New Jersey postal worker of dumping empty election ballots, political fliers and other types of mail over the course of a one-week period.

National Politics

13 charged in plots against Michigan governor, police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

News

JMU assistant professor reacts to Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
Wednesday was the first and only vice presidential debate for the upcoming election between Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence. Ryan Alessi, an assistant professor at JMU, said it looked like a perfect debate. Both candidates had about an equal time to speak, and he says there was a lack of interruptions. “This was definitely more of a traditional debate that we are used to with some exchanges, some interrupting, but that happens a lot on the debate stages. I thought Susan Page did a great job as a moderator,” said Alessi. Alessi also says both Kamala Harris and Mike Pence used good debating tactics to emphasize their strong points. “Really good debaters have that ability to pivot from a potential weakness to some of those key points they see as strengths and kind of deflect the rest. We saw both candidates at different points kind of dodge questions. Not necessarily answer the exact question Susan Page asked them,” said Alessi. Stay with WHSV as we follow the final two debates and the lead up to them.