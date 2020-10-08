Storm pipe upgrades to delay traffic at Virginia Ave., W. Gay St.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — If you’re going to be driving through the intersection of Virginia Avenue and West Gay Street next week, you may encounter some traffic.

The City of Harrisonburg Public Works' office will begin storm pipe upgrades at the intersection on Sunday night, Oct. 11, until Thursday morning, Oct. 15. Lane closures are expected, so crews will be working between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Officials are encouraging drivers to use alternate routes, but those who must drive through the intersection should use caution and expect delays.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.