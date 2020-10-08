Advertisement

Storm pipe upgrades to delay traffic at Virginia Ave., W. Gay St.

Storm pipe improvement work will take place starting Sunday night at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and West Gay Street.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — If you’re going to be driving through the intersection of Virginia Avenue and West Gay Street next week, you may encounter some traffic.

The City of Harrisonburg Public Works' office will begin storm pipe upgrades at the intersection on Sunday night, Oct. 11, until Thursday morning, Oct. 15. Lane closures are expected, so crews will be working between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Officials are encouraging drivers to use alternate routes, but those who must drive through the intersection should use caution and expect delays.

