The deadline to register to vote in Virginia is Tuesday, Oct. 13

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the presidential election just 24 days away, the deadline to register to vote in Virginia is coming up on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. The Vice Chairman of Harrisonburg’s Electoral Board, Bill Ney, says it is very important that everyone able to vote, does so.

“It’s a right that they have, and I feel it’s a duty that everybody votes,” said Ney.

If you think you are registered but would like to double check, you can go on www.vote.elections.virginia.gov to see your voter status. If you have not registered yet, you have until Tuesday, and can do so by filling out an application online or in person at the Harrisonburg City Hall.

“Now it is about a five day waiting period from the time they register to the time they can vote, but there’s plenty of time,” Ney said.

You can vote early, in person at the City Hall Atrium until Oct. 31, 2020.

Ney says for college students in the area, it is their choice whether they register in Virginia, or in their home state, but if they want to register with their home state and vote from school, they should request an absentee ballot.

