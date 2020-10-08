Town of Gordonsville taking donations for new American flags to line downtown streets

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For many years, Gordonsville’s Main Street has been decorated for patriotic holidays and special occasions with 53 American flags.

Financial restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as general wear and tear, the town’s police department has been seeking donations to purchase up to 80 new flags with posts and hardware, enough to fully line Main Street on both sides from the Route 33/Route 15 roundabout on down past Town Hall.

“Of course flags wear out quick. We did a downtown streetscape project, so the amount of streets that we are putting flags on increased. So between all the flags that we need to replace and the ones that wear out all the time. It’s an ongoing issue,” Gordonsville Mayor Bob Coiner said.

Coiner says response so far has been overwhelming, and they are hoping to collect $5,000 to cover the expenses. Funds received above the cost of the flags will be retained for upkeep, care, and replacements. Donations can also be made in honor of anyone, whether they have served in the military or are simply deserving commemoration. Those honored will be recognized at the Veteran’s Day parade and on the Town of Gordonsville’s website.

Donation forms can be picked up at the Gordonsville Police Department or Town Office, and checks payable to the Town of Gordonsville, memo line “Flag Fund”, can be mailed or dropped off at the Police Department

