Town of Gordonsville taking donations for new American flags to line downtown streets

The Gordonsville Police Department has been seeking donations to purchase new American flags.
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For many years, Gordonsville’s Main Street has been decorated for patriotic holidays and special occasions with 53 American flags.

Financial restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as general wear and tear, the town’s police department has been seeking donations to purchase up to 80 new flags with posts and hardware, enough to fully line Main Street on both sides from the Route 33/Route 15 roundabout on down past Town Hall.

“Of course flags wear out quick. We did a downtown streetscape project, so the amount of streets that we are putting flags on increased. So between all the flags that we need to replace and the ones that wear out all the time. It’s an ongoing issue,” Gordonsville Mayor Bob Coiner said.

Coiner says response so far has been overwhelming, and they are hoping to collect $5,000 to cover the expenses. Funds received above the cost of the flags will be retained for upkeep, care, and replacements. Donations can also be made in honor of anyone, whether they have served in the military or are simply deserving commemoration. Those honored will be recognized at the Veteran’s Day parade and on the Town of Gordonsville’s website.

Donation forms can be picked up at the Gordonsville Police Department or Town Office, and checks payable to the Town of Gordonsville, memo line “Flag Fund”, can be mailed or dropped off at the Police Department

JMU assistant professor reacts to Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Wednesday was the first and only vice presidential debate for the upcoming election between Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence. Ryan Alessi, an assistant professor at JMU, said it looked like a perfect debate. Both candidates had about an equal time to speak, and he says there was a lack of interruptions. “This was definitely more of a traditional debate that we are used to with some exchanges, some interrupting, but that happens a lot on the debate stages. I thought Susan Page did a great job as a moderator,” said Alessi. Alessi also says both Kamala Harris and Mike Pence used good debating tactics to emphasize their strong points. “Really good debaters have that ability to pivot from a potential weakness to some of those key points they see as strengths and kind of deflect the rest. We saw both candidates at different points kind of dodge questions. Not necessarily answer the exact question Susan Page asked them,” said Alessi. Stay with WHSV as we follow the final two debates and the lead up to them.

Local Harrisonburg restaurant eager for a new stimulus plan

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect local business owners economically as they keep a close eye on Washington. In the late spring, the federal government passed a stimulus plan that allowed for local restaurants to receive a loan. Now as we go into the fall, local businesses are waiting on another stimulus plan to get another loan. During the pandemic, eligible businesses could apply for a Paycheck Protection Program loan (PPP). With the PPP loan, businesses receive a check that is supposed to help keep people on the payroll. At O’Neill’s Grill in Harrisonburg, salary employees were paid with PPP money while the restaurant was closed. This prevents the restaurant from getting loan forgiveness. “The understanding was that the PPP was going to be able to help the employees. Well, it helped employees once you got the check and moving forward but it did nothing to our rears,” said Tim O’Neill, founder of O’Neill’s Grill. Now as talks of a second stimulus plan have stopped for the time being, it is becoming a problem for O’Neill as he braces for the next few months. “You don’t want to cause panic and you don’t want to say dire, but we’re probably hanging on by our fingernails,” said O’Neill.

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,844 on Thursday following data backlog

Updated: 1 hour ago
As of Thursday, October 8, Virginia has had 155,535 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That total reflects a 1,844 case increase since Wednesday, out of 20,557 tests newly added to the system, which comes out to 9% of the newest tests coming back positive. 25 additional deaths were reported on Thursday, leaving the death toll at 3,328. The Virginia Department of Health reported that on Thursday, the daily new case count included 689 cases that should have been reported on Wednesday, Oct. 7, but were not because of a surveillance system reporting issue. For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health's website and view their COVID-19 dashboard. On Tuesday, September 15, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing and discussed the 2020 election. Northam expects a high number of absentee voters this year; as of Sept. 15, the department of elections has received 790,000 absentee ballots by mail. Absentee ballots will begin to be sent out to voters on Friday, Sept. 18. Unlike past election years, you do not need to provide a reason to receive an absentee ballot. You can call or visit the website of your general registrar for your county or city to request an absentee ballot, or go online to vote.elections.virginia.gov. On Tuesday, September 1, James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. made the decision to move classes online until at least Oct. 5. The Virginia DMV announced on September 1 that credentials that would originally expire in August, September and October would now have an additional 60 days to renew. November expiration dates have been extended through the end of November. On Tuesday, July 28, Gov. Northam held a live COVID-19 briefing on his social media platforms to discuss the coronavirus in Virginia. According to Northam, cases remain stable in 4 out of 5 Virginia regions. Hampton Roads, however, continues to have a steady rise in cases, where more people are gathering in crowds and not maintaining social distancing guidelines. Northam said that some restaurants have had their licenses revoked for violating COVID-19 guidelines since his July 14 briefing as well. For the Hampton Roads area, an executive order was placed on Friday, July 21. The order states restaurants must close by midnight and indoor dining is only allowed at 50% capacity. There are no alcohol sales permitted after 10 p.m., and private gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited. The executive order will last for at least two to three weeks until numbers begin going down. On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Gov. Northam said that the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Licenses for these businesses can be revoked if they are not following the guidelines. On Wednesday, July 1, the commonwealth moved into Phase 3 of Governor Ralph Northam’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan for reopening, which allowed nonessential retail businesses to fully open, restaurants to fully open without bar seating, gyms to open at 75% capacity, entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity and gatherings of up to 250 people. State officials are basing any decisions about moving into each phase, as well as any potential fallback to previous restrictions if spikes happen, on 7-day and 14-day trends in the data. For the past several weeks, those trends have been good news: with increasing test capacity, decreasing percentage positivity (the number of cases confirmed as a ratio of the amount of testing), and decreasing hospitalizations — though other states around the country have seen new spikes. Most tests are PCR tests that take several days to process, and the majority of people still only get tested when symptomatic. Symptoms can take up to two weeks to develop, so test results reported each day reflect what the situation in Virginia looked like several days before. Antibody tests process results faster, but test whether someone has had the virus in the past: not necessarily if they currently have it, and their reliability is lower. Virginia has been meeting the governor’s benchmark of steady PPE supplies and open hospital capacity for more than a month now, with 3,205 hospital beds available. Currently, no Virginia hospitals are reporting any supply problems, and one licensed nursing facility is reporting PPE supply problems such as N95 masks, surgical masks and isolation gowns. The commonwealth increased from around 2,000 tests a day in late April to the 5,000 range in the start of May, and was steadily hitting around 10,000 a day by the end of May, which Dr. Karen Remley, head of Virginia’s testing task force, said was the goal for Phase 1. Over the most recent weeks, testing has stayed in the range of around 8,000 to 15,000 a day. The executive order requiring Virginians to wear face coverings when entering indoor businesses that went into effect across Virginia on May 29 will remain in effect indefinitely into the future. Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of October 8 By October 8, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 146,957 confirmed cases and 8,578 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth. "Probable" cases are cases that were diagnosed by a doctor based on symptoms and exposure without a test – also known as clinical diagnoses. Those positive test results are out of total tests administered in Virginia, which included 2,189,792 PCR tests and 156,448 antibody tests (The Dept. of Health announced in May that they would break testing data down by diagnostic and antibody tests.) A lot of the testing has been conducted through health department-sponsored community testing events around the commonwealth, through which state health officials have said the goal is to get tests into areas in the most need, and those events do not turn anyone away, regardless of symptoms. Overall, considering testing numbers and positive results, about 6.6% of Virginians who have been tested have received positive results. At the start of May, that percentage was standing steadily around 17%, but with increased testing and decreased case rates, it’s come down over time. However, some localities have higher percentages, as outlined in our “local cases” section below. At this point, 11,393 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 3,328 have died of causes related to the disease. The hospitalization and death numbers are totals confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health, which are always delayed by several days due to the logistics of medical facilities reporting information to local health districts, which then report it to the state health department. The hospitalization numbers are cumulative — they represent the total number of people hospitalized due to the disease throughout the pandemic and not the total number currently in the hospital. For current hospitalization stats, the VHHA offers more helpful data. The state website shows a lot of detail by locality, including hospitalizations and deaths for each city or county, and are broken down by zip code here, if you want to track cases on a neighborhood level. Where are our local cases? The department’s breakdown and location map, available to the public here, shows the number of cases confirmed each day, number of people tested, total hospitalizations, total deaths, demographic breakdowns, and testing numbers, as well as breakdowns by health district. Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. October 8. You can find the breakdown for the entire state in the chart at the bottom of this article. Numbers sometimes decrease day to day when the health department determines that a test initially reported in one locality was actually for a resident of another city, county, or state. Central Shenandoah Health District: 5,925 total cases • Augusta County - 550 (+10 from Wednesday) • Bath County - 19 (+1 from Wednesday) • Buena Vista - 99 (+5 from Wednesday) • Harrisonburg - 2,784 (+27 from Wednesday) • Highland County - 8 • Lexington - 148 (+8 from Wednesday) • Rockbridge County - 131 (+2 from Wednesday) • Rockingham County - 1,576 (+10 from Wednesday) • Staunton - 295 (+3 from Wednesday) • Waynesboro - 315 (+13 from Wednesday) Outbreaks: 36, with 10 in long-term care facilities, 2 in a healthcare setting, 19 in congregate settings, 1 in a correctional facility, and 3 in an educational setting, 1 in K-12 | 2,432 cases associated with outbreaks Total tests: 66,596 Local percent positivity: 8.9% Lord Fairfax Health District: 3,334 total cases • Clarke County - 100 (+1 from Wednesday) • Frederick County - 971 (+14 from Wednesday) • Page County - 422 (+7 from Wednesday) • Shenandoah County - 849 (+16 from Wednesday) • Warren County - 467 (+7 from Wednesday) • Winchester - 525 (+2 from Wednesday) Outbreaks: 41, with 14 in long-term care facilities, 9 in healthcare settings, 15 in congregate settings, and 2 in a correctional facility and 1 in an educational setting | 973 cases associated with outbreaks Total tests: 62,388 Local percent positivity: 5.3% Recovery Wondering about the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Virginia? Recovery information is not required to be sent to the Department of Health, so there is no accurate way to track that data for every single confirmed case. Individual health districts may track cases as "active" and "non-active," but that data is not published anywhere in aggregate. But there is a way to track the number of patients who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and have since been discharged – effectively tracking how many people have recovered from the most severe cases. The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association updates their own dashboard of data each day on hospital-specific statistics, including bed availability, ventilator usage, and more. Their online dashboard indicates that, as of October 8, at least 18,278 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital. Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is at 933. The data used by the VDH to report cumulative hospitalizations is based on information reported in hospital claims. On the other hand, the numbers reported by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association are based on a current census from hospitals, which provides a separate data set. West Virginia updates Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department. Hardy County: 95 total COVID-19 cases Pendleton County: 54 total COVID-19 cases Grant County: 165 total COVID-19 cases Timing of VDH data The Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 website is updating with the latest statewide numbers somewhere between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. each day. The numbers that appear on that list are based on the cases that had been submitted to the department by 5 p.m. the previous day, so there is always some lag between when local health districts announce positive test results and when the department's numbers reflect those new results. Reporting by local health districts Our Virginia counties are primarily served by the Central Shenandoah Health District, which covers Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro; and the Lord Fairfax Health District, which covers Shenandoah, Page, Frederick, Warren, and Clarke counties, as well as the city of Winchester. On Tuesday, September 1, James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. made the decision to move classes online until at least Oct. 5. The Virginia DMV announced on September 1 that credentials that would originally expire in August, September and October would now have an additional 60 days to renew. November expiration dates have been extended through the end of November. On Tuesday, July 28, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his social media platforms to discuss the coronavirus in Virginia. According to Northam, cases remain stable in 4 out of 5 Virginia regions. Hampton Roads, however, continues to have a steady rise in cases, where more people are gathering in crowds and not maintaining social distancing guidelines. An executive order for the Hampton Roads area was placed on Friday, July 21, meaning the area’s restaurants must close by midnight and indoor dining is only allowed at 50% capacity. There are no alcohol sales permitted after 10 p.m., and private gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited. On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Northam said that the eastern region of the commonwealth has seen an increase in the percent positivity rate of COVID-19 cases. The Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Virginia officially entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1. Nonessential retail businesses are permitted to fully open, along with restaurants, as long as there is no bar seating. Gyms can be open at 75% capacity, and entertainment venues can be open at 50% capacity. There is a 250-person gathering limit. Executive Order 63 will remain in effect for the foreseeable future, making it mandatory for almost all Virginians to wear face coverings when entering businesses. You can learn how that can be enforced here. Executive Order 55, the ‘Stay at Home’ order first signed by Northam on March 30, is now a ‘Safer at Home’ order, encouraging Virginians to continue staying home whenever possible as the safest way to prevent COVID-19′s spread and specifically telling Virginians vulnerable to the virus to stay home except for essential needs. Virginia's state of emergency, which was originally set until June 10, was extended by Governor Northam on May 26 to run indefinitely. The Virginia Supreme Court’s judicial emergency, which suspended all non-essential, non-emergency court hearings, expired on May 17 and court hearings across most of Virginia resumed on Monday, May 18. But a few weeks later, on June 8, the Supreme Court of Virginia acted on Gov. Northam’s request to halt all eviction proceedings through at least June 28. DMV offices in Virginia began gradually reopening on Monday, May 18, and continue to open up more customer service centers around the state for appointments to handle business that can only be carried out in-person. Extensions have been granted to people with expiring credentials for themselves or their vehicles, like licenses and registrations, and Virginia State Police have not been enforcing inspections. More information on Virginia entering Phase 3 can be found here. What to know about preventing the virus Most people don't suffer much from COVID-19, but it can cause severe illness in the elderly and people with existing health problems. It spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those droplets may land on objects and surfaces. Other people may contract the virus by touching those objects or surfaces and then touching their eyes, nose, or mouth. The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. In a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can cause death, particularly among those who are older or who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors: • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available. • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing. • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. • Stay home when you are sick. • Avoid contact with sick people. • Avoid non-essential travel. There is currently no vaccine to prevent or antiviral medication to treat COVID-19. The best way to avoid illness is preventing exposure, which is why governments around the world have implemented Stay at Home orders. For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

Comfortable through the end of the week, rain by the end of the weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
Clouds will be on the increase for the end of the week ahead of Hurricane Delta. Tropical moisture will push into the area late this weekend into early next week. THURSDAY: Another nice evening with temperatures in the 60s early. With clear skies and dry air, temperatures will cool quickly tonight. Turning chilly. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Some of our West Virginia mountain locations along the Allegheny mountains and some very low valleys can slip into the upper 30s. A little patchy fog possible for lower valleys. FRIDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Increasing high clouds later in the day. Crisp early but turning warm for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 in the afternoon. High clouds continue to thicken up Friday night as the next tropical system gets closer. There may be some high wind gusts across the Allegheny mountains overnight, gusts topping 25-35mph at times. A beautiful evening in the 60s with cloud cover. Not quite as cool overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s. SATURDAY: Staying mostly cloudy for the day and still very comfortable. A dry day with temperatures in the morning starting out in the 60s. Cloudy for the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be a bit breezy at times. Gusty winds expected for the Allegheny mountains with gusts up to 30-35mph for mountain locations. Staying cloudy and rather mild for Saturday evening with temperatures remaining in the 60s. Although we do expect a dry day- If we do see any rain well ahead of the remnants of Delta, it wouldn’t be until the evening and across the very far southern areas, far south Augusta, closer to Rockbridge and Nelson counties.SUNDAY: Showers move in for the morning, although they may be slower to move in for some northern locations. Showers for the day with temperatures feeling much cooler. Temperatures through the day will remain in the low to mid 60s. Gusty winds only across the Allegheny mountain locations with gusts 30-45 mph at times. Rain showers continue through Sunday evening and temperatures remain in the 60s. Lows near 60 degrees with areas of fog possible. MONDAY: Rain continues through at least Monday morning. Staying cloudy and rather cool early. As the rain tapers off highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Total rainfall from Sunday-Monday expected to be about 1″-2″. At this point it looks more likely for most areas to see right around 1″ of rain. Lows Monday night slip into the mid to upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. TUESDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds and pleasant, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. A nice day to get out and enjoy. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Governor announces Hyperloop Certification Center to be built

Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced Virgin Hyperloop will build a Hyperloop Certification Center in the mountain state. A Hyperloop moves people and goods in pods through a vacuum tube going approximately 600 miles per hour. For example, individuals can travel from Pittsburgh to Chicago in about 41 minutes. Gov. Jim Justice says Virgin Hyperloop announced it will locate its new HCC in Tucker and Grant counties. This will be on nearly 800 acres of land, which is owned by Western Pocahontas Properties. It’s near Mt. Storm. Officials say it’s being donated to the WVU Foundation in partnership with Virgin Hyperloop. It will leverage intellectual capital and resources from WVU, Marshall University and from across the state. “West Virginia is well-positioned to provide a fully-integrated solution that advances the nationwide opportunity for hyperloop,” said Jay Walder, CEO of Virgin Hyperloop. “The engineering and scientific talent, combined with the skilled workforce and collaborative spirit we know is critical to this project, is all right here.” Walder says the HCC’s role is a necessary step in taking technology and demonstrating to regulators and certifiers that it works and is safe for passengers. In West Virginia, work is expected to begin in 2021 with a Welcome Center, Certification Track and Operations Center, Pod Final Assembly Facility, Production Development Test Center, and Operations, Maintenance and Safety Training Center. Officials say this will bring thousands of new jobs with construction, manufacturing, operations and high tech sectors. Virgin Hyperloop plans to source locally. The economic impact this will bring to West Virginia is predicted to be $48 million each year, according to WVU’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research. “Today is a fantastic day for the state of West Virginia, and I’d like to be the first to officially welcome the folks from Virgin Hyperloop to their new home,” Gov. Jim Justice said. "For years, I have been saying that West Virginia is the best kept secret on the East Coast, and it’s true. Just look at this announcement and all it will bring to our state – investment, jobs, and tremendous growth. It’s a true honor and privilege to be selected as the site for the Hyperloop Certification Center and lead the nation in this next step forward for transportation. “When we approached Virgin Hyperloop, I told them that we would do everything we could to bring this opportunity to West Virginia,” Gov. Justice continued. “We look forward to working with the Virgin Hyperloop team to create a lasting partnership for years to come.” This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Charges filed against principal for failing to report sexual assault

Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANT COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) - In August, 28-year-old Jonathan Mcnemar was arrested on several charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a former student in his 11th-grade social studies class in 2018. As authorities have continued their investigation new charges have been filed against the principal of Petersburg High School for failing to report warning signs. According to criminal complaints filed with the Magistrate Court of Grant County during the initial investigation of Mcnemar, Paula Weese, principal of the school, was interviewed by law enforcement. Documents state law enforcement learned Weese became aware of the sexual assault while she was still vice principal of the school in 2018. According to Weese, the record of the allegation, which was brought to her attention by a student, was destroyed as she moved offices and became the principal. She told authorities she noticed red flags about the situation and at the time had spoken with both Mcnemar and the 11th-grade student, but failed to report it to authorities. Due to the Statute of Limitation on this incident charges were not able to be filed. According to law enforcement through further investigation, another student disclosed that during her senior year in 2019, she and Mcnemar had an argument. She told law enforcement Mcnemar said he would get her for slander if she mentioned what happened. That student allegedly told Weese about Mcnemar’s sexual abuse with the 11th-grade student. Weese allegedly told the student to drop the allegation and that it was untrue. The documents also show in August another 17-year-old student has come forward and claimed Mcnemar had sexually assaulted them in March of 2020. The student told law enforcement she told Weese about the recent incident, in which Weese told authorities the student never mentioned the incident. Superintendent Doug Lambert of Grant County Schools issued the following statement on Thursday morning: “Administration is aware that Paula Weese has been charged in the Magistrate Court of Grant County. Ms. Weese is of course innocent until proven guilty in court. However, the allegations, if found to be true, are disappointing and absolutely unacceptable. The school system takes serious every employee’s statutory duty to be a mandatory reporter, when reasonable cause exists, and anything less is not acceptable. As I am sure the media and others are aware, school personnel laws prevent the school system from addressing this matter further given due process rights afforded to school employees. The employee will be dealt with in accordance with the personnel laws that govern school employees, which will include Ms. Weese not performing her duties at this time. The school system we will have no further comments at this initial juncture but instead will begin the process of taking appropriate personnel action in accordance with the law.” Weese is charged with two counts of failure to report and was arraigned on Friday.

Storm pipe upgrades to delay traffic at Virginia Ave., W. Gay St.

Updated: 1 hour ago
If you’re going to be driving through the intersection of Virginia Avenue and West Gay Street next week, you may encounter some traffic. The City of Harrisonburg Public Works' office will begin storm pipe upgrades at the intersection on Sunday night, Oct. 11, until Thursday morning, Oct. 15. Lane closures are expected, so crews will be working between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. Officials are encouraging drivers to use alternate routes, but those who must drive through the intersection should use caution and expect delays.

Local gun store facing high demand

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Liberty Arms in Harrisonburg is continuing to see a surge in gun sales, but say they are struggling to keep up with supply and demand.