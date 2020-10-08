Traipse app now includes interactive scavenger hunt tours of downtown Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Tourism is offering a new, interactive way to get to know landmarks and businesses in downtown Harrisonburg.

The Friendly City has partnered with the free mobile app Traipse to offer users interactive scavenger hunts. Much like geocaching, users must be physically present at locations to answer clues and puzzles.

Harrisonburg Tourism Manager Jennifer Bell said it’s a family and social distance friendly activity, which could also help some local businesses and restaurants get some foot traffic.

“Our goal is to have lots of things for people to do [in Harrisonburg], especially if things are closed because of virus concerns, we want to have lots of activities for people when they visit, but it’s also something that the clues are challenging and interesting that even locals will learn something or find it interesting if they try it,” Bell said.

Traipse includes five downtown Harrisonburg tours, ranging from one to three hours long. There is also a Pub Crawl option for users 21 and older.

A free Harrisonburg souvenir will be awarded to anyone who completes a tour and shows the completed tour on their mobile device to staff at the main desk of the Hardesty-Higgins Visitor Center, while supplies last.

The Hardesty-Higgins Visitor Center is open Mon. through Fri. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

