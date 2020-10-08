Advertisement

Traipse app now includes interactive scavenger hunt tours of downtown Harrisonburg

On the Traipse app, five interactive downtown Harrisonburg tours are available.
On the Traipse app, five interactive downtown Harrisonburg tours are available.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Tourism is offering a new, interactive way to get to know landmarks and businesses in downtown Harrisonburg.

The Friendly City has partnered with the free mobile app Traipse to offer users interactive scavenger hunts. Much like geocaching, users must be physically present at locations to answer clues and puzzles.

Harrisonburg Tourism Manager Jennifer Bell said it’s a family and social distance friendly activity, which could also help some local businesses and restaurants get some foot traffic.

“Our goal is to have lots of things for people to do [in Harrisonburg], especially if things are closed because of virus concerns, we want to have lots of activities for people when they visit, but it’s also something that the clues are challenging and interesting that even locals will learn something or find it interesting if they try it,” Bell said.

Traipse includes five downtown Harrisonburg tours, ranging from one to three hours long. There is also a Pub Crawl option for users 21 and older.

A free Harrisonburg souvenir will be awarded to anyone who completes a tour and shows the completed tour on their mobile device to staff at the main desk of the Hardesty-Higgins Visitor Center, while supplies last.

The Hardesty-Higgins Visitor Center is open Mon. through Fri. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

JMU to host Robert Morris in spring of 2021

Updated: 5 hours ago
JMU to host Robert Morris in spring of 2021

Local

Some say Augusta County’s courthouse proposal contradicts Staunton’s historic preservation

Updated: 7 hours ago
Augusta County’s new plan for its courthouse dilemma could change the skyline of Staunton’s downtown. Some believe it could be a threat to the town’s historic character.

Local

UVA researchers trying to expand wastewater testing to long-term care facilities

Updated: 8 hours ago
Researchers at the University of Virginia have been detecting the presence of the coronavirus through wastewater testing in dorms for months. Now, they’re looking to expand their efforts to people in high-risk categories.

News

Charges filed against principal for failing to report sexual assault

Updated: 8 hours ago
GRANT COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) - In August, 28-year-old Jonathan Mcnemar was arrested on several charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a former student in his 11th-grade social studies class in 2018. As authorities have continued their investigation new charges have been filed against the principal of Petersburg High School for failing to report warning signs. According to criminal complaints filed with the Magistrate Court of Grant County during the initial investigation of Mcnemar, Paula Weese, principal of the school, was interviewed by law enforcement. Documents state law enforcement learned Weese became aware of the sexual assault while she was still vice principal of the school in 2018. According to Weese, the record of the allegation, which was brought to her attention by a student, was destroyed as she moved offices and became the principal. She told authorities she noticed red flags about the situation and at the time had spoken with both Mcnemar and the 11th-grade student, but failed to report it to authorities. Due to the Statute of Limitation on this incident charges were not able to be filed. According to law enforcement through further investigation, another student disclosed that during her senior year in 2019, she and Mcnemar had an argument. She told law enforcement Mcnemar said he would get her for slander if she mentioned what happened. That student allegedly told Weese about Mcnemar’s sexual abuse with the 11th-grade student. Weese allegedly told the student to drop the allegation and that it was untrue. The documents also show in August another 17-year-old student has come forward and claimed Mcnemar had sexually assaulted them in March of 2020. The student told law enforcement she told Weese about the recent incident, in which Weese told authorities the student never mentioned the incident. WHSV tried to reach out to Weese and the school division for a statement but have yet to hear back. Weese is charged with two counts of failure to report and was arraigned on Friday.

Latest News

News

Staunton authorities offering a reward for information on Habitat for Humanity Restore fires

Updated: 8 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On September 22 at 11 p.m., fire crews responded to a fire at the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity Restore. Just hours later, they were back for another fire Wednesday morning. According to Staunton Fire and Rescue’s Deputy Chief of Community Risk Reduction, Perry Weller, the fires were intentionally set. Executive Director Lance Barton said the organization never stopped building. “It will not in any way stop us for what is the most important part of our mission, and that is to build safe affordable homes for people in our community,” Barton said. Staunton Fire and Rescue have announced a reward for anyone who brings forth information that leads to an arrest.They are actively investigating the case and anyone with information would be encouraged to call the fire investigators,” Sergeant Katie Shifflett, Staunton Police Department’s PIO said. The fires destroyed thousands of dollars worth of supplies and appliances used to build homes in the community. Barton said the question on his mind is “why?” “There’s a big unknown and it’s weird to know that there is somebody out there who has done this," Barton explained. Nonetheless, Barton said they will not stop. “We are building and we are building strong,” Barton said. Anyone with any information should reach out to Staunton Fire and Rescue (540-332-3720) or the Staunton Police Department (540-332-3802).

Local

Pediatric Associates says children are showing positive signs while wearing masks

Updated: 8 hours ago
Pediatrician Dr. Paige Perriello at Pediatric Associates in Charlottesville says kids in day cares and preschools have really been showing positive signs as they adapt to wearing face coverings.

News

Jess’ Lunch No.2 closes after eviction notice

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Elkton locals unhappy after Halloween movie cancellation

Updated: 8 hours ago
Elkton Town Manager Greg Lunsford canceled the “Hocus Pocus” Halloween Movie Night, deeming it inappropriate after a discussion with the town council. Elkton residents like David Tippett say they aren’t happy about it. “It’s something we were looking forward to doing you know. It’s not a whole lot to do right now with the children, so we were looking forward to having a nice family night out.” According to Mayoral Candidate Wayne Printz, there were some words in the movie that were concerning, but he says there was no time during that meeting that any council member said to cancel the movie. “I don’t think the town manager should’ve canceled it without discussing it with the council. I was at the meeting the other night, and there was a conversation about the movie, and even the mayor suggested we get another movie.” One resident, Sarah Meadows, is taking matters into her own hands after she heard about the cancellation. “I have an event on Facebook uh for a movie night. It’s planned for the 24th," she says. "We’re kind of figuring everything out on how to do it, we’ve got the projector, we’ve got the speakers, we’ve got the movie, we’re just looking for a location.” There was also a petition from community members who were in favor of the movie night. Meadows says there were at least 48 out of 100 signatures. Elkton Town Council will hold a special meeting Monday, October 12 at 5:30 p.m. to further discuss their Halloween plans.

Local

Crozet Arts & Crafts Festival going virtual

Updated: 8 hours ago
The fall Crozet Arts & Crafts Festival has been going strong for 40 years, but will be virtual this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Augusta County

A local travel agent’s experience during the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Barb’s Belize was having one of its best years in the travel industry.