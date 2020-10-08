UVA preparing to host NC State in rare matchup

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The University of Virginia football team is preparing to meet NC State Saturday afternoon in a rare matchup between the two programs.

Despite playing in the ACC, UVA and NC State will meet for just the sixth time over the last 17 seasons when they square off at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. It will mark the Wolfpack’s first trip to UVA since 2011. The two teams last met in 2018 when NC State defeated UVA, 35-21, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“It’s difficult and there are certainly some unknowns and certainly some adjusting just as the game plays out," said UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall. "And even though they are in our league or even though there’s exchanges and you see them on film on occasion, it’s not the same as preparing for them or playing them.”

UVA is 1-1 overall on the season and coming off a 41-23 loss at No. 1 Clemson. NC State is 2-1 overall after the the Wolfpack defeated No. 24 Pittsburgh, 30-29, this past Saturday. Kickoff of Saturday’s matchup between UVA and NC State is set for noon on ACC Network.

