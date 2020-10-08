Advertisement

W. Luray Recreation Center to host candidate Q&A tonight

Candidates will be asked a total of 10 questions that were narrowed down by the community.
By John Hood
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Thursday night, local candidates running for election in November in the town of Luray will meet at the West Luray Recreation Center to better inform voters what they hope to do for the future of the town.

Candidates for the town council and the mayor position will answer ten questions each that were narrowed down by the community. Each candidate will have a minute and a half to answer the questions that will be asked by Alex White, moderator and local debate champion.

Audre King, the director of the W. Luray Recreation Center, said each question will not be targeted towards a candidate like what’s been seen in the Presidential and Vice Presidential debates.

He said instead each question will focus on current issues in the town.

“This is all about what they intend to provide for the economics, the business development, the youth, as well as the seniors in this area," King said. "No question nor answer will be directed or slanted at another person.”

Thursday night’s event will include Jerry Dofflemyer, who is running for town mayor, and Darryl Haley, who is running as a write-in candidate for the position.

The current mayor of the town, Barry Presgraves, has said in the past he will not be running for reelection in November.

Incumbents for town council Joey Sours and Leah Pence will also be at the event Thursday night. Ligon Webb, Judy Peabody and Jason Pettit, who are all running for the town council, will also speak.

King believes after events that have gone on this past summer involving the current town Mayor and racially insensitive comments, this is the right direction the town needs to move in.

“I think its an event that’s going to bring unity which is one thing that we’re promoting," Kind said. "But also I think it’s going to change the dynamic we’re seeing in politics today because instead of the two candidates going at each other they’ll be focusing on the issues which are in Luray.”

The event will have limited seating inside the recreation center due to COVID-19. Town residents and those who wish to view the event are asked to watch in on the center’s Facebook page here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

