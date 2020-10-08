Wanted: Juan Davis Jr.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Juan E. Davis Jr., 19, is wanted by the local police.

Davis is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for a probation violation related to receiving stolen firearms. He’s also wanted by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office for eluding, driving without a license, reckless driving and speeding.

Davis is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

