A.P. Hill monument vandalized overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The A.P. Hill monument was vandalized overnight.

The monument was spray-painted with black paint.

The statue was not taken down by the city earlier this year because Hill’s body is buried beneath it. It’s not clear if the city can legally remove it.

The monument was spray-painted with black spray paint. (NBC12)

Stay tuned to NBC12 for more updates.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.