Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2020: Knowing your family history

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - It is breast cancer awareness month and part of being aware is knowing your family history.

The CDC outlines three categories for those at risk of getting breast cancer.

- Average risk is defined as not having any immediate family (sisters, parents, aunt, uncles) with the cancer.

- Moderate risk would be if you had one or two close family members with breast or prostate cancer

There are a number of indicators for strong risk, including relatives with breast cancer under 45, male breast cancer or ovarian cancer.

Source: Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Credit: CDC)

Donna Berdeaux is a registered nurse and has worked at Augusta Health for the past six years. She is also a breast cancer navigator. Berdeaux helps guide patients through the next steps after their diagnosis and said if you are in high risk categories, start getting mammograms earlier than usual.

“You should be going to your healthcare provider and saying, ‘Can you do an exam and tell me what’s normal and what isn’t normal? Do I need to get a mammograms to get a base line?’ If you are higher risk meaning that you do have some family history, you want to start mammograms much earlier than 40," Berdeaux said.

Berdeaux said it is important to remember that, even though it is a lot less common, men can also have breast cancer.

For information on breast cancer awareness, click here.

