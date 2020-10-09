Crozet Kelly Bronze turkey farm say demand is good going into holiday season

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One farm in Crozet is the only location in the United States for a British poultry company famous for its Kelly Bronze turkeys.

Judd Culver, who started the farm in 2015, says what sets these turkeys apart from a commercial turkeys is raising the birds to a full maturity and utilizing a dry method, which changes the way the bird is handled which preserves the taste and texture.

Culver says sales are really soaring as we get closer to the holiday season. Most years he is able to keep about a hundred birds for after the holidays, but this year he is on track to completely sell out.

“More than likely we are gonna sell out. They’ve been flying off the shelf. So, you know, its October, so September sales were more like October sales. And so for October, sales are more like November sales. So I don’t even know what’s going to happen in November,” Culver said.

Culver has 3,300 birds this year, which will range from 11 to 24 pounds.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.