Deer collisions high in West Virginia and Virginia

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — According to State Farm, West Virginia has the highest risk of any state for drivers colliding with animals. Virginia ranks 12th in that category. Most animal collisions occur from October through December.

Autobody Pro Shop in Rockingham County said they repair vehicles that hit animals year-round. However, they see more cars coming into the shop with animal damage during this time of year.

Isaac Hall, director of operations at Autobody Pro Shop said there are certain things you can do to maximize safety if you hit an animal running across the road.

“One big thing, and it’s human nature, is when a deer jumps out in front of you, your first instinct is to stab the brakes and try and stop. That actually causes the front of the vehicle to nose down which has the potential to send a deer through your windshield,” said Hall.

Hall also said they see more damage and injuries with people who try to avoid the deer completely. Another thing Hall said is when some people hit deer, they do not realize how bad the damage is to the vehicle.

