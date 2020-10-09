Advertisement

Gov. Northam proclaims Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Virginia

Governor Ralph Northam delivers a coronavirus briefing on July 14. (FILE)
Governor Ralph Northam delivers a coronavirus briefing on July 14. (FILE)(NBC29)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia will be celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day for the first time in its history on Monday, October 12.

“For the first time in Virginia history, we are recognizing Indigenous Peoples' Day, this year on Monday, October 12. As a country and as a commonwealth, we have too often failed to live up to our commitments with those who were the first stewards of the lands we now call Virginia, and they have suffered historic injustices as a result,” Governor Ralph Northam said. “In making this proclamation, we pay tribute to the culture, history, and many contributions of Virginia Indians and recommit to cultivating strong government-to-government partnerships that are grounded in mutual trust and respect.”

Virginia is home to 11 state-recognized Indian tribes, which include the Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) Indian Tribe, Chickahominy Indian Tribe, Chickahominy Indians Eastern Division, Mattaponi Indian Tribe, Monacan Indian Nation, Nansemond Indian Tribe, Nottoway Indian Tribe of Virginia, Pamunkey Indian Tribe, Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia, Rappahannock Tribe, and the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe. Seven of these tribes are federally recognized.

Virginia is set to open Machicomoco State Park later in October, the commonwealth’s 40th state park and the first devoted to interpreting the experiences and history of Virginia’s Indian tribes and the Algonquin nation.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

VDEM announces $1.7 million in COVID-19 grant funding

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management says $1,792,748 in Emergency Management Performance Grant Program Health Equity funding is going to be given to local governments across Virginia.

Local

Shenandoah Co. School Board approves committees for school renaming, mascot change

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Shenandoah County School Board approved its committee for the renaming of Stonewall Jackson High School and Ashby Lee Elementary School and the mascot of North Fork Middle School Thursday.

Local

Local man arrested for 25 counts of child pornography

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Waynesboro Police Department reported the arrest of a local man for 25 counts of child pornography.

State

A.P. Hill monument vandalized overnight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
The A.P. Hill monument was vandalized overnight.

Latest News

State

Man featured in ‘Tiger King’ series indicted on animal cruelty charges in Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Victoria Doss, NBC12
Attorney General Mark Herring announced animal cruelty and wildlife trafficking indictments against a man featured in the popular Netflix series “Tiger King.”

State

Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association showcases coronavirus trends

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Over 155,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Virginia.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,114 on Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Friday, October 9, Virginia has had 156,649 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries - October 9-11

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Daybreak Forecast - October 9

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Luray political candidates attend forum to discuss goals

Updated: 13 hours ago
On Thursday night, local candidates running for election in November in the town of Luray met at the West Luray Recreation Center to inform voters of what they hope to do for the future of the town. Candidates for the town council and the mayor position answered several questions each that were narrowed down by the community. Each candidate had a minute and a half to answer the questions that will be asked by Alex White, moderator and local debate champion. Audre King, the director of the W. Luray Recreation Center, said each question was not targeted toward a candidate like what’s been seen in the Presidential and Vice Presidential debates. “This is all about what they intend to provide for the economics, the business development, the youth, as well as the seniors in this area," King said. "No question nor answer will be directed or slanted at another person.” Thursday night’s event included Jerry Dofflemyer, who is running for town mayor, and Darryl Haley, who is running as a write-in candidate for the position. The current mayor of the town, Barry Presgraves, has said in the past he will not be running for reelection in November. Incumbents for town council Joey Sours and Leah Pence attended the event on Thursday night. Ligon Webb, Judy Peabody and Jason Pettit, who are all running for the town council, also spoke. King believes after events that have gone on this past summer involving the current town Mayor and racially insensitive comments, this is the right direction the town needs to move in. “I think its an event that’s going to bring unity which is one thing that we’re promoting," Kind said. "But also I think it’s going to change the dynamic we’re seeing in politics today because instead of the two candidates going at each other they’ll be focusing on the issues which are in Luray.”