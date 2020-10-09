Gov. Northam proclaims Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia will be celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day for the first time in its history on Monday, October 12.

“For the first time in Virginia history, we are recognizing Indigenous Peoples' Day, this year on Monday, October 12. As a country and as a commonwealth, we have too often failed to live up to our commitments with those who were the first stewards of the lands we now call Virginia, and they have suffered historic injustices as a result,” Governor Ralph Northam said. “In making this proclamation, we pay tribute to the culture, history, and many contributions of Virginia Indians and recommit to cultivating strong government-to-government partnerships that are grounded in mutual trust and respect.”

Virginia is home to 11 state-recognized Indian tribes, which include the Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) Indian Tribe, Chickahominy Indian Tribe, Chickahominy Indians Eastern Division, Mattaponi Indian Tribe, Monacan Indian Nation, Nansemond Indian Tribe, Nottoway Indian Tribe of Virginia, Pamunkey Indian Tribe, Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia, Rappahannock Tribe, and the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe. Seven of these tribes are federally recognized.

Virginia is set to open Machicomoco State Park later in October, the commonwealth’s 40th state park and the first devoted to interpreting the experiences and history of Virginia’s Indian tribes and the Algonquin nation.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.