Harrisonburg Fire Department and Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA team up to talk pets and fire safety

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Harrisonburg Fire Department and the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA came together at Fire Station 1 in Harrisonburg to remind pet owners of fire safety tips for your furry family members.

Fire officials say there are hundreds to thousands of animals displaced every year due to natural disasters like fires.

“When there are fires and people get out and realized their pets are still inside, we see them more likely to go back inside which is not what we want,” Erin Stehle, Public Education Officer at the Harrisonburg Fire Department, said.

Some tips in the event of an emergency include getting pets used to hearing your voice when a smoke alarm goes off. If the alarm ever goes off you should call to your pet.

Another is, if your pet sleeps in a crate overnight, have the crate by an exit door but not blocking it because firefighters are trained to go in the exits and are more likely to see your pet. Also, always make sure to have a working smoke alarm.

Tiffany Corbin, Marketing and Fundraising Manager at RHSPCA, said having a kit of necessary items like a litter box, crate, toys, food, etc. in your car in case of an emergency is recommended.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.