Advertisement

Hauntings with Hood: American Hotel in downtown Staunton

The hotel was opened in 1855 and served as a hospital during the civil war because of its location next to Staunton's train station.
The hotel was opened in 1855 and served as a hospital during the civil war because of its location next to Staunton's train station.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The American Hotel in downtown Staunton was built in 1855 and now serves as an office for business. Its banquet hall is used for receptions, but this year, it is also a new stop on the Ghosts of Staunton ghost tour.

The hotel, built in the Wharf area, was chosen in the mid-1800′s because of how close it was to the site of the Virginia Central Railroad, connecting Staunton to the state’s capital of Richmond.

At the time it was built, it was one of the most luxurious hotels in Virginia, but in 1862 during the Civil War, it was quickly used by the military, and hotel rooms began to fill up with wounded soldiers of the Confederacy.

In 1863, the building switched owners and was purchased by a member of the Stonewall Brigade.

When Union troops took over the town in 1864, they also took over the hotel and threw wounded and sick confederates out.

It’s because of this history that Marty Seibel said he’s always wanted to make this building a new stop on the Ghosts of Staunton tour.

“I mean, you had sick soldiers, you had dying soldiers, you had a lot of soldiers who were young men far from home," Seibel said. "There were amputations that were performed here as well, and that’s not a pleasant experience.”

Seibel said he and Black Raven Paranormal have been investigating and conducting tests in the building for the past couple of weeks. He said what they’ve found are spirits who may have been lost during the Civil War.

Michelle Annese, the building general manager, said after the few months she’s worked at the hotel, she’s heard some strange things.

“If you hear creaky noises, you just think its people walking in the building," Annese said. " But when you realize you’re here sometimes by yourself and you still hear creaky noises. It can get a little, ‘okay what’s going on?’”

Annese said she’s also had issues with her laptop working inside the building. She said at times the speaker on the computer will let out a static noise, but this only happens at work nowhere else.

She said several staff members have told her about hearing people in the building after closing and seeing shadowy figures upstairs.

Seibel said the most activity that he has found is down in the basement, where he said at one point served as a morgue for when the hotel was a hospital.

“When we were down here with a spirit box last week, somebody had asked the question ‘are you lost?’" Seibel said. "And you hear like a voice with a southern draw asking ‘what?’ which came across pretty clear.”

Seibel said through his investigations, he’s also picked up voices of children who he believes passed away while the building was still a hotel.

You can check out the hotel and be a part of the investigation as the group hosts tours every Sunday in October.

For more information on how to take part in the haunts, click here.

Check out last week’s Hauntings with Hood story at the Miller Kite House Museum in Elkton.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2020: Knowing your family history

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
There are a number of indicators for strong risk, including relatives with breast cancer under 45, male breast cancer or ovarian cancer.

News

Keezletown man hopes to prevent farming accidents after his own experience

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
"I knew it was going to take my legs off because I know how those machines operate,” Art Mitchell said about his accident almost 42 years ago.

News

Harrisonburg Fire Department and Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA team up to talk pets and fire safety

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Fire officials say there are hundreds to thousands of animals displaced every year due to natural disasters like fires.

Local

Local petting zoo protects animals and people from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
The family-owned Heavenly Heart Farm and Mini Petting Zoo in Edinburg hasn’t seen as much business during the pandemic. They say it has picked back up and that they have taken precautions to keep people and animals safe.

Latest News

Staunton

A peek inside the newly renovated Staunton High School

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
The building is going from 160,000 to 190,000 square feet. The entire project cost about $43 million to complete.

News

JMU begins surveillance COVID-19 testing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Hood
As students returned back to campus Monday a new type of testing will be done to help stop the spread.

News

JMU begins surveillance COVID-19 testing

Updated: 1 hours ago
After students returned to campus on Monday, the university has started surveillance COVID-19 testing in an effort to stop the spread and prevent an outbreak at residence halls. Each week for the rest of the semester 300 students living on campus will be selected at random to be tested for the coronavirus. According to the university’s website, surveillance testing provides a way to test groups of individuals who are assumed to be healthy in order to make predictions on how an illness will spread in a population. Caitlyn Read, the spokesperson for the university, said for now the random testing will only involve students living on campus. “We are focused on our on-campus population given the density of the residence halls so every week we will test a portion of each residence hall’s residents to make sure we get ahead of any outbreak in the dorms through surveillance testing.” Students were required to agree to the testing before coming back to campus, but Read said there are some exemptions on a case by case basis including if a student already tested positve.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Local man arrested for 25 counts of child pornography

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Waynesboro Police Department reported the arrest of a local man for 25 counts of child pornography. Officials say that the police department received a complaint on Sept. 23 from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) that a computer user in Waynesboro was uploading and downloading child pornography. The Waynesboro Police Department Investigations Division launched an immediate investigation, according to a press release from officials. A search warrant was executed in the 300 block of Commerce Avenue at the residence of 38-year-old Christopher Harold Baker. Officials say they seized several pieces of electronic equipment and found 25 images of child pornography upon forensic examination. Baker was arrested on Oct. 8 on 25 counts to produce, distribute and finance child pornography. He is currently being held without bail in Middle River Regional Jail.

News

Inside the newly renovated Staunton High School

Updated: 1 hours ago
HSTAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, city officials, Staunton School Board members and other school leaders took a tour of the newly renovated Staunton High School. The building is going from 160,000 to 190,000 square feet. The entire project cost about $43 million to complete. Joshua Bower is the project manager for the renovation, said one of the main focuses of the project was to enhance technology. “That’s both in the classroom in the corridors. We have smart boards Wi-Fi through out the entire building. Really, to make this more of a technology campus all throughout," Bower said. If you are looking for lockers you won’t find them. You will find 64 classrooms, four floors, and interactive learning spaces in the hallway. There are various additions to the space including a brand new black box theater. Superintendent Garett Smith said the old building was not acceptable for students or teachers. “We really wanted to upgrade to more of a 21st century school and we think we’ve done that. We really upgraded the athletics, the arts, our academics to the new classroom wing. And we just feel like our comprehensive program is much stronger than it was before,” Dr. Smith explained.