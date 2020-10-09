Keezletown man hopes to prevent farming accidents after his own experience

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Arthur W. Mitchell’s life changed October 23rd, 1978 when he was pulled into a corn picker.

“I knew it was going to take my legs off because I know how those machines operate,” Mitchell said.

After what he believes was 25 minutes, his neighbor came to his rescue.

“I do believe that the Lord sent that young man down there," Mitchell said. Since then, he said he’s had 28 operations and is still getting treatments.

“Accidents take their toll and once an accident happens, you still got to deal with that for the rest of your life,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell lost both his legs that day and for the last 20 years he has led safety camps to hopefully prevent accidents in the future.

“We’re trying to teach them about farm safety, highway safety, being careful around this equipment and trying to keep them from having an accident like I’ve had,” Mitchell said.

He wants to remind everyone to be safe and patient on the road and when operating any farm equipment.

"Stop, think about what you’re doing and always keep in mind to be safe,” Mitchell said.

He hopes people will be mindful about sharing the road with tractors and look for slow-moving vehicle signs, which are red with an orange triangle in the middle.

Mitchell said he is grateful for his wife and his community who helped him through his recovery process and is thankful to still be able to farm.

This year’s safety camp was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Mitchell said they are planning for next year.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.