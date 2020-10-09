Local man arrested for 25 counts of child pornography

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Waynesboro Police Department reported the arrest of a local man for 25 counts of child pornography.

Officials say that the police department received a complaint on Sept. 23 from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) that a computer user in Waynesboro was uploading and downloading child pornography.

The Waynesboro Police Department Investigations Division launched an immediate investigation, according to a press release from officials. A search warrant was executed in the 300 block of Commerce Avenue at the residence of 38-year-old Christopher Harold Baker.

Officials say they seized several pieces of electronic equipment and found 25 images of child pornography upon forensic examination.

Baker was arrested on Oct. 8 on 25 counts to produce, distribute and finance child pornography. He is currently being held without bail in Middle River Regional Jail.

