Shenandoah Co. School Board approves committees for school renaming, mascot change

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah County School Board approved its committees for the renaming of Stonewall Jackson High School and Ashby Lee Elementary School and the mascot of North Fork Middle School Thursday.

At the school board’s public meeting on Oct. 8, the members of the committees, who were selected by the school principal, were approved as part of the consent agenda. Each of the three committees consists of parent and citizen representatives, staff representatives and student representatives.

The committees will meet once during October so members can introduce themselves, review background information and guidelines regarding the name change and tour the school so that areas affected by the name changes can be viewed, according to a press release from the school board.

After the initial meeting, members will gather input from their classmates and the community.

In early November, the committees will reconvene to decide on co-chairs and review the name submissions they have received to narrow down the list to the top five potential names and mascots for consideration.

The committee will meet again in late November/early December to further narrow down the potential names and mascots. The committees' final recommendation will be presented to the school board at its December meeting. A public hearing will be held prior to the board’s decision, and the board will vote on the new name and/or mascot at its January meeting.

