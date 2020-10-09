Shenandoah’s T-Bowl Lanes for sale

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) — T-Bowl Lanes in Shenandoah is up for sale.

T-Bowl Lanes, family-owned and operated since the early 1960s, is a 10-lane bowling center in the Town of Shenandoah along Route 340. Over the years, the bowling center hosted leagues every night of the week and was home to a restaurant.

According to a release from the Town of Shenandoah, the building is priced to sell at $59,900. It is owned by a third party in which rent would have to be established.

The release describes the bowling alley as a 10-lane duckpin bowling center with 10 Sherman Automatic pinsetters, 10 lane beds, a stock of rental bowling shoes and a stock of bowling balls (bowling pins are on an annual lease).

For additional information on the listing, you can contact Chuck Tomney at cltomney3@gmail.com.

