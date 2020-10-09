Stanardsville to host haunted town tour

STANARDSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — With Halloween looking a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, many towns are coming up with new ways to keep the Halloween spirit alive.

Stanardsville announced on Friday that the town will give haunted tours on Halloween night until 10 p.m. Visitors can learn about the Gray Lady, the Chimney memorial, the murder of Judge Sullivan by Edgar Morris (the then sheriff’s son), the Banker’s Final Withdrawal, the ghost of Miss Cleveland and other haunts.

The walking tours will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 31 and form on Court Street. Hot dogs and apple cider will be available for sale onsite.

Due to COVID-19, the tours will be entirely outdoors this year. Masks and social distancing are required.

The tours are free, but donations are accepted to support fundraising efforts for the Stanardsville Independence Day Committee festivities.

According to a press release from the Stanardsville Independence Day Committee, the tours feature some depictions and accounts of historic violence and crime. The tours should be considered PG-13 in nature.

For more information, you can visit the event’s Facebook page or their website. You can also call 540-290-8344.

