Advertisement

Stanardsville to host haunted town tour

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANARDSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — With Halloween looking a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, many towns are coming up with new ways to keep the Halloween spirit alive.

Stanardsville announced on Friday that the town will give haunted tours on Halloween night until 10 p.m. Visitors can learn about the Gray Lady, the Chimney memorial, the murder of Judge Sullivan by Edgar Morris (the then sheriff’s son), the Banker’s Final Withdrawal, the ghost of Miss Cleveland and other haunts.

The walking tours will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 31 and form on Court Street. Hot dogs and apple cider will be available for sale onsite.

Due to COVID-19, the tours will be entirely outdoors this year. Masks and social distancing are required.

The tours are free, but donations are accepted to support fundraising efforts for the Stanardsville Independence Day Committee festivities.

According to a press release from the Stanardsville Independence Day Committee, the tours feature some depictions and accounts of historic violence and crime. The tours should be considered PG-13 in nature.

For more information, you can visit the event’s Facebook page or their website. You can also call 540-290-8344.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

JMU begins surveillance COVID-19 testing

Updated: 7 minutes ago
After students returned to campus on Monday, the university has started surveillance COVID-19 testing in an effort to stop the spread and prevent an outbreak at residence halls. Each week for the rest of the semester 300 students living on campus will be selected at random to be tested for the coronavirus. According to the university’s website, surveillance testing provides a way to test groups of individuals who are assumed to be healthy in order to make predictions on how an illness will spread in a population. Caitlyn Read, the spokesperson for the university, said for now the random testing will only involve students living on campus. “We are focused on our on-campus population given the density of the residence halls so every week we will test a portion of each residence hall’s residents to make sure we get ahead of any outbreak in the dorms through surveillance testing.” Students were required to agree to the testing before coming back to campus, but Read said there are some exemptions on a case by case basis including if a student already tested positve.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 10 minutes ago

News

Local man arrested for 25 counts of child pornography

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Waynesboro Police Department reported the arrest of a local man for 25 counts of child pornography. Officials say that the police department received a complaint on Sept. 23 from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) that a computer user in Waynesboro was uploading and downloading child pornography. The Waynesboro Police Department Investigations Division launched an immediate investigation, according to a press release from officials. A search warrant was executed in the 300 block of Commerce Avenue at the residence of 38-year-old Christopher Harold Baker. Officials say they seized several pieces of electronic equipment and found 25 images of child pornography upon forensic examination. Baker was arrested on Oct. 8 on 25 counts to produce, distribute and finance child pornography. He is currently being held without bail in Middle River Regional Jail.

News

Inside the newly renovated Staunton High School

Updated: 18 minutes ago
HSTAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, city officials, Staunton School Board members and other school leaders took a tour of the newly renovated Staunton High School. The building is going from 160,000 to 190,000 square feet. The entire project cost about $43 million to complete. Joshua Bower is the project manager for the renovation, said one of the main focuses of the project was to enhance technology. “That’s both in the classroom in the corridors. We have smart boards Wi-Fi through out the entire building. Really, to make this more of a technology campus all throughout," Bower said. If you are looking for lockers you won’t find them. You will find 64 classrooms, four floors, and interactive learning spaces in the hallway. There are various additions to the space including a brand new black box theater. Superintendent Garett Smith said the old building was not acceptable for students or teachers. “We really wanted to upgrade to more of a 21st century school and we think we’ve done that. We really upgraded the athletics, the arts, our academics to the new classroom wing. And we just feel like our comprehensive program is much stronger than it was before,” Dr. Smith explained.

News

Harrisonburg used car dealer benefits from pandemic

Updated: 20 minutes ago
As many have suffered financially from COVID-19, consumers looking for new cars may have had to consider the alternative option of buying a used vehicle. This benefits businesses such as used car dealerships. Keith’s Auto Sales West in Harrisonburg noticed a spike in sales shortly after the pandemic began. He says the stimulus package this spring helped put more money in consumers' pockets. While used auto sales did spike, they are slowly returning to typical levels pre-pandemic. “You know, we’ve had good luck with our sales and I guess you know, Trump gave us a little money there so that might have helped. We actually had the resources to buy when not many dealerships were buying," said Orbelin Galarza, sales manager at Keith’s Auto Sales West. “We actually had the resources to buy when not many other dealerships were buying so that helped us keep our inventory up and we had the inventory for the people that were out there looking,” said Galarza Car manufacturers had to stop building cars at the start of the pandemic which also steered people towards buying a used car. With people on limited budgets, Galarza said buying a used car is a cheaper option.

Latest News

News

Deer collisions high in West Virginia and Virginia

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
According to State Farm, West Virginia has the highest risk of any state for drivers colliding with animals. Virginia ranks 12th in that category. Most animal collisions occur from October through December.

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 17 - Dale Shifflett

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Timeout with TJ: Episode 17 - Dale Shifflett

News

Harrisonburg used car dealer benefits from pandemic

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
As many have suffered financially from COVID-19, consumers looking for new cars may have had to consider the alternative option of buying a used vehicle. This benefits businesses such as used car dealerships.

Local

Crozet Kelly Bronze turkey farm say demand is good going into holiday season

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
One farm in Crozet is the only location in the United States for a British poultry company famous for its Kelly Bronze turkeys.

Travel

Fatal tractor-trailer crash causes 11-mile backup on I-81 Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Motorists can expect delays on I-81 in Augusta County at mile marker 233 due to a tractor-trailer crash.