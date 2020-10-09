Timeout with TJ: Episode 17 - Dale Shifflett

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 17 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Spotswood High School football head coach Dale Shifflett. They discuss preparing for the 2021 spring season, his journey to become Spotswood head coach, and how he designs his high-scoring offenses. During “Top 5 with TJ”, Shifflett discusses the college programs that he studies to design offenses.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dcCItixpF5znpFT5Bz9DV

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.