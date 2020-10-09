Advertisement

Timeout with TJ: Episode 17 - Dale Shifflett

By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 17 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Spotswood High School football head coach Dale Shifflett. They discuss preparing for the 2021 spring season, his journey to become Spotswood head coach, and how he designs his high-scoring offenses. During “Top 5 with TJ”, Shifflett discusses the college programs that he studies to design offenses.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dcCItixpF5znpFT5Bz9DV

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 17 - Dale Shifflett

Updated: 2 hours ago
Timeout with TJ: Episode 17 - Dale Shifflett

News

Fort Defiance football looks to continue turnaround

Updated: 21 hours ago
Fort Defiance football looks to continue turnaround

Sports

UVA preparing to host NC State in rare matchup

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The University of Virginia football team is preparing to meet NC State Saturday afternoon in a rare matchup between the two programs.

Sports

Fort Defiance football hopes to continue program turnaround

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
When the 2021 spring high school football season kicks off in Virginia, Fort Defiance will be looking to continue a program turnaround.

Latest News

Sports

Martinsville Speedway will limit number of fans for NASCAR Playoff Weekend

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
To ensure social distancing between groups, fans who have already purchased tickets to a race will be reseated in new locations, as comparable as possible to original seats,

News

JMU to host Robert Morris in spring of 2021

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT
JMU to host Robert Morris in spring of 2021

Sports

Herbert leads Hokies to 2-0 start

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Khalil Herbert has been the catalyst to Virginia Tech’s 2-0 start to the 2020 season.

Sports

Moorefield golf team earns second-place finish at state championship

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The Moorefield High School boys golf team earned a second-place finish at the Class A WVSSAC State Golf Championship Wednesday.

Sports

Washington makes change at starting QB position

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
There is a new starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team.

Sports

Fewer games expected for JMU sports teams in 2020-2021

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Expect to see sports teams at James Madison University taking the field less often during the 2020-2021 academic year.