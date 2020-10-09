Advertisement

Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association showcases coronavirus trends

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said hospitals across Virginia are projected to lose $3 billion by the end of the year.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said hospitals across Virginia are projected to lose $3 billion by the end of the year.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association made a virtual presentation Thursday.

They showcased statewide trends related to coronavirus hospitalizations from earlier this year.

From April to June, Virginia saw about 8,700 people hospitalized because of the virus.

And as we reported, Northern Virginia took the hardest hit in that time frame.

“You can start to see the Central Virginia region developing some deeper red spots as well,” said David Vaamonde, Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data analytics vice president.

The data shows older Virginians being most affected, with the average age of someone staying in a hospital being 68.

“We have an average length of stay in the hospital of approximately two weeks,” said Vaamonde.

When looking at race, the data shows white and Black Virginians were hospitalized the most.

“Now mind you that this is our race distribution for hospitalized patients, so it does not represent all COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth,” said Vaamonde.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, there have been over 155,000 cases of coronavirus in Virginia so far.

The pandemic is also causing a financial hit, with hospitals across the state expected to lose more than $3 billion by the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

A.P. Hill monument vandalized overnight

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
The A.P. Hill monument was vandalized overnight.

State

Man featured in ‘Tiger King’ series indicted on animal cruelty charges in Virginia

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Victoria Doss, NBC12
Attorney General Mark Herring announced animal cruelty and wildlife trafficking indictments against a man featured in the popular Netflix series “Tiger King.”

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,114 on Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Friday, October 9, Virginia has had 156,649 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries - October 9-11

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Daybreak Forecast - October 9

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Luray political candidates attend forum to discuss goals

Updated: 12 hours ago
On Thursday night, local candidates running for election in November in the town of Luray met at the West Luray Recreation Center to inform voters of what they hope to do for the future of the town. Candidates for the town council and the mayor position answered several questions each that were narrowed down by the community. Each candidate had a minute and a half to answer the questions that will be asked by Alex White, moderator and local debate champion. Audre King, the director of the W. Luray Recreation Center, said each question was not targeted toward a candidate like what’s been seen in the Presidential and Vice Presidential debates. “This is all about what they intend to provide for the economics, the business development, the youth, as well as the seniors in this area," King said. "No question nor answer will be directed or slanted at another person.” Thursday night’s event included Jerry Dofflemyer, who is running for town mayor, and Darryl Haley, who is running as a write-in candidate for the position. The current mayor of the town, Barry Presgraves, has said in the past he will not be running for reelection in November. Incumbents for town council Joey Sours and Leah Pence attended the event on Thursday night. Ligon Webb, Judy Peabody and Jason Pettit, who are all running for the town council, also spoke. King believes after events that have gone on this past summer involving the current town Mayor and racially insensitive comments, this is the right direction the town needs to move in. “I think its an event that’s going to bring unity which is one thing that we’re promoting," Kind said. "But also I think it’s going to change the dynamic we’re seeing in politics today because instead of the two candidates going at each other they’ll be focusing on the issues which are in Luray.”

News

Shenandoah National Park suggests pre-planning visits in October

Updated: 12 hours ago
October is when Shenandoah National Park sees about 25 percent of its visitors for the entire year, according to park officials. In 2020, Claire Comer, a public information officer with SNP, said the park has seen a 10 percent increase in visitors, which she said was notable considering the park closed for six weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic. SNP has some advice for fall visitors to avoid some crowded locations and get the most out of their trip. Comer said visitors can now purchase passes ahead of time online. She suggests doing this to reduce congestion at popular entrances to the park. “At our two busiest entrances, which are Front Royal and Thorton Gap off Rt. 211, those entrances will have pass lanes,” Comer said. “If you purchase your pass ahead of time then you can get in that fast lane to get through. We’re hoping that will help alleviate crowds at those entrances.” She also suggests visitors use southern park entrances where trails are less crowded and plan ahead. “If you do a little preplanning and you plan a hike, then have a plan B. If you get to the parking lot and that parking lot is full, then the trail is going to be crowded, and that’s definitely not the experience you’re looking for.” During October, Comer said SNP encourages visitors to avoid iconic fall hikes like Old Rag, White Oak Canyon, Dark Hollow Falls, Hawks Bill, and Stony Man, because of how crowded those areas are. Campsites are also filling up fast. Comer said reservable weekend camping spots are booked solid for the entire month of Oct. Some first-come-first-served weekend spots are available, but Comer said those usually fill up by Thurs. afternoons for the weekend. Masks are required in all SNP visitor centers, gift shops, and lodging locations. SNP posts updates on its Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts. SNP has also launched a new park app.

Staunton

Staunton City Council to have a special meeting to hear from the public on the Second Amendment

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
The meeting is expected to happen by the end of the month and will allow the public to voice their concerns on the matter.

News

Staunton City Council to have a special meeting to hear from the public on the Second Amendment

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Staunton City Council voted 4-3 to have a special public meeting for people voice their concerns about Staunton becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary. Various cities and counties have deemed themselves Second Amendment sanctuary cities, making it clear they will not use public funds to restrict Second Amendment rights. Back in January, the then Councilwoman Andrea Oakes, raised a motion to have a similar meeting and councilmembers voted against that 6-1. The previous council also voted 4-3 to keep the issue off of future agendas. But since then Staunton voters elected some new members to the council. Councilwoman Amy Darby requested it be brought up again tonight. “I think that it is obviously a topic of discussion that brings out passion on both, those who support and those who have concerns. I would like to hear from all of our citizens in a public hearing style format,” Darby explained. Three members were not in favor of the meeting including Councilwoman Brenda Mead, who expressed her concern to councilmembers in favor, for the hundreds of people who have already signed a petition against the matter. “I really do think those folks feelings should be known and heard as being opposed to being a Second Amendment sanctuary city. But I will say if ultimately, that is your intention again, lets just save the taxpayer some money, our staff some trouble, save the potential for a COVID-19 hotspot and bring it to the next meeting as an agenda item and vote on it,” Mead explained. In an interview Thursday afternoon, Mead said she was against the idea earlier this year and still is now. “I will not support a Second Amendment city resolution. As I said before I pledged an oath to support the Constitution of the commonwealth of Virginia and I will do that,” Mead explained. Mayor Oakes voted to have the special meeting and said it is an opportunity to listen to the people. “Everything will be considered, absolutely everybody’s voice will be heard.” Mayor Oakes said. The meeting is expected to happen by the end of October. Depending on schedules and consultations with Staunton City Schools superintendent, Dr. Garett Smith, the meeting may take place at Staunton High School.

News

School board to select committee members for name changes to schools

Updated: 12 hours ago
Just three months ago, the Shenandoah County School Board voted to change the name of Stonewall Jackson High School, Ashby Lee Elementary School, and the Rebel Mascot at North Fork Middle School. According to the school board’s plan, the time has come for the school board to officially pick the three committees whose mission is to find the future names of these schools. “So tonight (Thursday) they’ll discuss the citizens and parents who have expressed an interest and then they’ll take a vote on that as apart of their consent agenda,” Dr. Mark Johnston, division superintendent, said. Each committee will include a number of students and citizens to find names and the new mascot. Johnston said the students have already been picked by each school’s principal. He said the citizens will be picked Thursday night by the board out of almost 30 people who applied. “What we did was we put an online form, anybody who was interested in serving on any of the committees could submit their names,” Johnston said. Each applicant was required to submit a statement on why they would like to help, in order to assist school board members in picking an applicant. After Thursday night, the newly formed groups will meet throughout the coming weeks to create a list of suggested names. “We’ll keep moving forward, as you know the timeline that we put forward to the board would have new names recommended to the board by December," Johnston said. "With the board than having a public hearing after that and then taking a vote in January.”