Attorney general not quarantining after White House meeting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A spokesman for West Virginia’s attorney general says the attorney general has opted not to quarantine or take other precautions after attending a White House meeting last month hosted by President Donald Trump.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Patrick Morrisey attended the Sept. 23 roundtable discussion on “Protecting Consumers from Social Media Abuses.” Nine days later, Trump was hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. His doctors indicated he began experiencing symptoms of the disease earlier in the day.

Morrisey spokesman Curtis Johnson says the attorney general wasn’t in close proximity of the president during the meeting.

