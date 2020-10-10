Advertisement

Carter Myers Automotive working with families impacted by pediatric cancer

Carter Myers Automotive working with families impacted by pediatric cancer
Carter Myers Automotive working with families impacted by pediatric cancer (WVIR)(WVIR)
Published: Oct. 10, 2020
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Pediatric cancer impacts many families across the country every year. Carter Myers Automotive (CMA) in Albemarle County is helping to lessen the financial burden of those affected.

For each vehicle sold during the month of September, CMA donated money to nonprofits supporting pediatric cancer research throughout Virginia.

Friday, a check for $12,676 was awarded to UVA Children Hospital to help fund research and treatments.

Since 2004, CMA has been hosting drives and fundraisers to raise money for pediatric cancer. This year was the largest September event as dealerships from Charlottesville, Staunton, Woodstock, and Winchester all helped.

“Our goal was to raise money to offset all of those logistical expenses, including gas and fuel costs, car repairs, and any all of these other costs that come with transporting your child back and forth to the hospital,” Carter Myers Automotive President and CEO Liza Borches said.

“This money is going to go a long way for children fighting cancer at UVA Children’s, but it means so much more given the circumstances that we’re in,” UVA Children’s Hospital Associate Director of Development Ryan Lightner said. “There’s this whole pandemic going on, but cancer doesn’t wait for that.”

All together, Carter Myers Automotive donated more than $28,000 to help fight childhood cancer.

