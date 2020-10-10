Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Delta approaches the area, First Alert Weather Day Sunday

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Post-Tropical Cyclone Delta will continue to track to the northeast bringing rain for the second half of the weekend and for the first part of Monday. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Sunday due to steady rainfall and low visibility at times.

SATURDAY: Evening temperatures in the 60s with drizzle especially south of Harrisonburg. Temperatures will drop from the mid 60s to around 60 degrees overnight as scattered showers arrive after midnight. Fog will also develop after midnight.

SUNDAY: Mild in the morning with temperatures in the 60s. Scattered showers for the first part of the day with a steady rain arriving by Sunday afternoon. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for steady rain and low visibility. Flooding not much of a concern. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Evening temperatures staying in the 60s with rain continuing to fall. Steady rain continues to fall overnight with lows in the low 60s.

MONDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s and scattered showers. Scattered showers will depart the area by the afternoon Monday where we could see a few peaks of sunshine by the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly cloudy skies overnight Monday with lows in the upper 50s. 1-2 inches of rain is expected to fall by Monday afternoon.

Most of the area will see 1-2 inches of rain fall by Monday afternoon.
Most of the area will see 1-2 inches of rain fall by Monday afternoon.(WHSV)

TUESDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 60s. A beautiful fall day with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A cool and crisp start with morning temperatures in the 50s. Another beautiful fall day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Overnight lows in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine, warm, and breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Overnight lows around 50 degrees. Winds sustained out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Tropical moisture on the way later this weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
A quiet rest of the work week is expected with more sunshine. Our attention will then turn to the tropics as tropical moisture may move in at some point over the weekend into early next week.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT

Weather

Fall foliage update: October 8

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Here's a look at where to check out the best fall color within the next week.

News

Comfortable through the end of the week, rain by the end of the weekend

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT
Clouds will be on the increase for the end of the week ahead of Hurricane Delta. Tropical moisture will push into the area late this weekend into early next week. THURSDAY: Another nice evening with temperatures in the 60s early. With clear skies and dry air, temperatures will cool quickly tonight. Turning chilly. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Some of our West Virginia mountain locations along the Allegheny mountains and some very low valleys can slip into the upper 30s. A little patchy fog possible for lower valleys. FRIDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Increasing high clouds later in the day. Crisp early but turning warm for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 in the afternoon. High clouds continue to thicken up Friday night as the next tropical system gets closer. There may be some high wind gusts across the Allegheny mountains overnight, gusts topping 25-35mph at times. A beautiful evening in the 60s with cloud cover. Not quite as cool overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s. SATURDAY: Staying mostly cloudy for the day and still very comfortable. A dry day with temperatures in the morning starting out in the 60s. Cloudy for the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be a bit breezy at times. Gusty winds expected for the Allegheny mountains with gusts up to 30-35mph for mountain locations. Staying cloudy and rather mild for Saturday evening with temperatures remaining in the 60s. Although we do expect a dry day- If we do see any rain well ahead of the remnants of Delta, it wouldn’t be until the evening and across the very far southern areas, far south Augusta, closer to Rockbridge and Nelson counties.SUNDAY: Showers move in for the morning, although they may be slower to move in for some northern locations. Showers for the day with temperatures feeling much cooler. Temperatures through the day will remain in the low to mid 60s. Gusty winds only across the Allegheny mountain locations with gusts 30-45 mph at times. Rain showers continue through Sunday evening and temperatures remain in the 60s. Lows near 60 degrees with areas of fog possible. MONDAY: Rain continues through at least Monday morning. Staying cloudy and rather cool early. As the rain tapers off highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Total rainfall from Sunday-Monday expected to be about 1″-2″. At this point it looks more likely for most areas to see right around 1″ of rain. Lows Monday night slip into the mid to upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. TUESDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds and pleasant, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. A nice day to get out and enjoy. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Latest News

News

Quiet night ahead, watching the tropics

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT
A quiet rest of the work week is expected with more sunshine. Our attention will then turn to the tropics as tropical moisture may move in at some point over the weekend into early next week. WEDNESDAY: Still mild for the evening with temperatures in the 70s. A beautiful night. The front looks to cross late evening. Expect it to be a bit windy as the front crosses, Winds could gust up to 30 mph as it crosses but high winds should be pretty brief. It will cross dry. More mild overnight but still cool by early Thursday. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. THURSDAY: A refreshing morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Times of sun and clouds for the day. Not quite as warm as Wednesday but still a rather warm fall day with highs in the mid 60s for our West Virginia locations, Near 70 for the valley. A pleasantly warm day. Lows in the low to mid 40s. FRIDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Increasing clouds later in the day and refreshing, highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. High clouds continue to build in Friday night as the next tropical system gets closer. Lows in the low to mid 50s. THIS WEEKEND: We will be closely watching hurricane Delta. The remnants of this system may track through our area at some point late Saturday into Sunday morning. Timing will depend on the track and the speed of the system, especially once it makes landfall. A more western track, landfall closer to Texas will slow down rain for the weekend. Landfall more east, closer to New Orleans will be a faster solution and bring rain in sooner Saturday. At this point we are going to side with a more western track, and a slower solution. This means that most of Saturday will be a pleasant and nice day, although fairly cloudy and still warm. There still may be a few showers late Saturday but if this solution continues to look more likely, we may only end up with a few showers overnight Saturday night. Expect scattered showers Sunday. This system does not look to bring us an enormous amount of rain, we may be looking at 0.25″-1″. MONDAY: The forecast for Monday will be highly dependant on how slow this storm moves. If it slows down, showers linger for a good part of the day. Expect changes so we will continue to keep you updated.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Warm and breezy today, watching the tropics

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT
|
By Christopher Holtzman
October-like weather will continue over our area over the next 7 days. A cold front will pass through the area Sunday overnight bringing a couple showers especially in our West Virginia counties. Dry weather is expected to follow until at least next weekend.

Forecast

Morning weather 10-07-2020

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:08 AM EDT

News

High pressure in control, warming up mid-week

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT
High pressure will be firmly in control through the middle of the week with comfortable temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Our attention will then turn to the tropics as tropical moisture may move in for the weekend. TUESDAY: A beautiful and pleasant evening. Staying clear with temperatures in the 60s. A bit breezy at times especially along the Allegheny mountains. This breeze will limit low temperatures for some spots. Cool overnight, lows falling into the mid to upper 40s. Cool and crisp. WEDNESDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s quickly. Ahead of a front, temperatures will warm nicely or the day with plenty of sunshine. Breezy and warm with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.There may be a little bit of haze for the day with a little wildfire smoke from the fires out west. Still mild for the evening with temperatures in the 70s. A beautiful night. The front looks to cross late evening. Expect it to be a bit windy as the front crosses, Winds could gust up to 30 mph as it crosses but high winds should be pretty brief. It will cross dry. More mild overnight but still cool by early Thursday. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. THURSDAY: A refreshing morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of sun for the day. Not quite as warm as Wednesday but still a rather warm fall day with highs in the mid 60s for our West Virginia locations, Near 70 for the valley. A pleasantly warm day. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. FRIDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Increasing clouds later in the day and refreshing, highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. High clouds continue to build in Friday night as the next tropical system gets closer. Lows in the low to mid 50s. THIS WEEKEND: We will be closely watching hurricane Delta. The remnants of this system may track through our area at some point late Saturday into Sunday morning. Timing will depend on the track and the speed of the system, especially once it makes landfall. A more western track, landfall closer to Texas will slow down rain for the weekend. Landfall more east, closer to New Orleans will be a faster solution and bring rain in sooner Saturday. At this point we are going to side with a more western track, and a slower solution. This means that most of Saturday will be a pleasant and nice day, although fairly cloudy and still warm. There still may be a few showers late Saturday but if this solution continues to look more likely, we may only end up with a few showers overnight Saturday night. Expect some scattered showers Sunday. This system does not look to bring us an enormous amount of rain, we may be looking at 0.25″-1″. How slow this storm moves will determine if showers linger into Monday or not. Expect changes so we will continue to keep you updated.

News

High pressure in control, warming up mid-week

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT
High pressure will be firmly in control through the middle of the week with comfortable temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Our attention will then turn to the tropics as tropical moisture may move in for the weekend. TUESDAY: A beautiful and pleasant evening. Staying clear with temperatures in the 60s. A bit breezy at times especially along the Allegheny mountains. This breeze will limit low temperatures for some spots. Cool overnight, lows falling into the mid to upper 40s. Cool and crisp. WEDNESDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s quickly. Ahead of a front, temperatures will warm nicely or the day with plenty of sunshine. Breezy and warm with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.There may be a little bit of haze for the day with a little wildfire smoke from the fires out west. Still mild for the evening with temperatures in the 70s. A beautiful night. The front looks to cross late evening. Expect it to be a bit windy as the front crosses, Winds could gust up to 30 mph as it crosses but high winds should be pretty brief. It will cross dry. More mild overnight but still cool by early Thursday. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. THURSDAY: A refreshing morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of sun for the day. Not quite as warm as Wednesday but still a rather warm fall day with highs in the mid 60s for our West Virginia locations, Near 70 for the valley. A pleasantly warm day. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. FRIDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Increasing clouds later in the day and refreshing, highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. High clouds continue to build in Friday night as the next tropical system gets closer. Lows in the low to mid 50s. THIS WEEKEND: We will be closely watching hurricane Delta. The remnants of this system may track through our area at some point late Saturday into Sunday morning. Timing will depend on the track and the speed of the system, especially once it makes landfall. A more western track, landfall closer to Texas will slow down rain for the weekend. Landfall more east, closer to New Orleans will be a faster solution and bring rain in sooner Saturday. At this point we are going to side with a more western track, and a slower solution. This means that most of Saturday will be a pleasant and nice day, although fairly cloudy and still warm. There still may be a few showers late Saturday but if this solution continues to look more likely, we may only end up with a few showers overnight Saturday night. Expect some scattered showers Sunday. This system does not look to bring us an enormous amount of rain, we may be looking at 0.25″-1″. How slow this storm moves will determine if showers linger into Monday or not. Expect changes so we will continue to keep you updated.

Forecast

Noon weather 10-06-2020

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT