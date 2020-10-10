First Alert Forecast: Delta approaches the area, First Alert Weather Day Sunday

(WHSV) - Post-Tropical Cyclone Delta will continue to track to the northeast bringing rain for the second half of the weekend and for the first part of Monday. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Sunday due to steady rainfall and low visibility at times.

SATURDAY: Evening temperatures in the 60s with drizzle especially south of Harrisonburg. Temperatures will drop from the mid 60s to around 60 degrees overnight as scattered showers arrive after midnight. Fog will also develop after midnight.

SUNDAY: Mild in the morning with temperatures in the 60s. Scattered showers for the first part of the day with a steady rain arriving by Sunday afternoon. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for steady rain and low visibility. Flooding not much of a concern. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Evening temperatures staying in the 60s with rain continuing to fall. Steady rain continues to fall overnight with lows in the low 60s.

MONDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s and scattered showers. Scattered showers will depart the area by the afternoon Monday where we could see a few peaks of sunshine by the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly cloudy skies overnight Monday with lows in the upper 50s. 1-2 inches of rain is expected to fall by Monday afternoon.

Most of the area will see 1-2 inches of rain fall by Monday afternoon. (WHSV)

TUESDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 60s. A beautiful fall day with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A cool and crisp start with morning temperatures in the 50s. Another beautiful fall day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Overnight lows in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine, warm, and breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Overnight lows around 50 degrees. Winds sustained out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.