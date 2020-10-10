JMU to host virtual voting events on presidential, local candidates

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As Election Day nears, virtual events will be going on to get to know candidates on the ballot.

Events are hosted by James Madison University organizations, like JMU Civic & Dukes Vote and JMU College Republicans, and can be viewed over Facebook Live.

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will represent the Joe Biden presidential campaign for an event on Monday, Oct. 12 at noon. Some topics McAuliffe will discuss are the COVID-19 pandemic, economy, and environment.

Carah Ong Whaley, the Associate Director of the JMU Center for Civic Engagement, said they have reached out to President Trump’s campaign inviting a representative to a similar event they hope to host in the future.

Not only presidential candidates are being represented, but also local candidates running for city council or school board in Harrisonburg.

“We are doing all these town halls in conjunction with a nonpartisan voter education guide, so everyone can actually read more in-depth candidate responses to questions that matter to Harrisonburg and Rockingham,” Whaley said.

JMU Civic & Dukes Vote in partnership with JMU College Republicans will host a Harrisonburg City Council virtual discussion on Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

“The upside of [virtual events] is we’ve been able to get an amazing response from all levels,” Whaley said. " [Candidates] from the school board all the way up to the presidential ticket have come to programs on our Facebook Live. We can do these virtual programs and engage broader audiences."

During Facebook Live events, Whaley said viewers can ask questions in the comments section, but candidates may not have time to answer every question.

Whaley said all previous events can be viewed on the JMU Civic & Dukes Vote Facebook page and YouTube channel.

