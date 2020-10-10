Advertisement

Texas woman dies after baby is forcibly removed from womb

By Daffney Dawson, KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Police have arrested a woman accused of attacking a pregnant woman in New Boston, Texas.

Officials say the incident occurred at a home on Austin Street, where a woman forcibly removed a fetus from another woman’s womb. Sources say the pregnant woman died from her injuries.

Police in Idabel, Oklahoma, say the woman who allegedly attacked the pregnant woman showed up at a hospital in Idabel with the fetus. The baby later died at the hospital.

The suspect was arrested and charged with the kidnapping and murder of an unborn child. More charges are expected to be brought against her.

Copyright 2020 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pregnant woman, unborn baby die after attack in Texas

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
Officials say a woman is suspected of forcibly removing the fetus from the pregnant woman’s womb. She has been arrested.

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 6: Beyond The Huddle - Hunter Campbell (Buffalo Gap)

Updated: 1 hour ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 6: Beyond The Huddle - Hunter Campbell (Buffalo Gap)

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 5: East Rock's 2018 Region 2B Championship

Updated: 1 hour ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 5: East Rock's 2018 Region 2B Championship

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 6: Spring 2021 Preview - Fort Defiance

Updated: 1 hour ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 6: Spring 2021 Preview - Fort Defiance

Latest News

National

Jets have no positive COVID-19 tests, game with Arizona on

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Meanwhile, the Titans have gone three of the past five days without a positive test, according to a person familiar with the situation.

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 6: Spring 2021 Preview - Riverheads

Updated: 1 hour ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 6: Spring 2021 Preview - Riverheads

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 6: 1-on-1 with Spotswood football head coach Dale Shifflett

Updated: 1 hour ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 6: 1-on-1 with Spotswood football head coach Dale Shifflett

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 6: West Virginia Highlights

Updated: 1 hour ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 6: West Virginia Highlights

National Politics

Judge blocks order limiting Texas ballot drop-off locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The order dramatically reduced the number of places in Texas where voters could drop off mail ballots during early voting and most heavily impacted the state’s largest cities, which are also Democratic strongholds.

News

JMU to host virtual voting events on presidential, local candidates

Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As Election Day nears, virtual events will be going on to get to know candidates on the ballot. Events are hosted by James Madison University organizations, like JMU Civic & Dukes Vote and JMU College Republicans, and can be viewed over Facebook Live. Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will represent the Joe Biden presidential campaign for an event on Monday, Oct. 12 at noon. Some topics McAuliffe will discuss are the COVID-19 pandemic, economy, and environment. Carah Ong Whaley, the Associate Director of the JMU Center for Civic Engagement, said they have reached out to President Trump’s campaign inviting a representative to a similar event they hope to host in the future. Not only presidential candidates are being represented, but also local candidates running for city council or school board in Harrisonburg. “We are doing all these town halls in conjunction with a nonpartisan voter education guide, so everyone can actually read more in-depth candidate responses to questions that matter to Harrisonburg and Rockingham,” Whaley said. JMU Civic & Dukes Vote in partnership with JMU College Republicans will host a Harrisonburg City Council virtual discussion on Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. “The upside of [virtual events] is we’ve been able to get an amazing response from all levels,” Whaley said. " [Candidates] from the school board all the way up to the presidential ticket have come to programs on our Facebook Live. We can do these virtual programs and engage broader audiences." During Facebook Live events, Whaley said viewers can ask questions in the comments section, but candidates may not have time to answer every question. Whaley said all previous events can be viewed on the JMU Civic & Dukes Vote Facebook page and YouTube channel.