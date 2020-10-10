The Strawderman family shares why they walk in the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s”

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Barbara Strawderman and her son Michael were one of the many groups in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County areas who participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s October 10th.

Team “Remembering Ronnie” walks in honor of Ronnie Strawderman, beloved father and husband, who passed away last year from Alzheimer’s.

“Until you’ve been there, you’ve been a caregiver and watched your loved one of 56 years go down like that, you want to definitely want to work towards a goal to make this a disease we can get a cure for," Barbara Strawderman said.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is typically a big event with a lot of people walking together, but this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was broken up and teams could decide how they wanted to participate.

“Alzheimer’s is one of those vicious diseases that literally, kind of, steals away people’s personality, their skills, their talents,” Michael Strawderman said.

Team “Remembering Ronnie” has raised over $3,000 toward finding a cure and helping caregivers. Barbara and Michael said even in this unusual year, they wanted to celebrate with those who helped raise money for the cause in a socially-distant way. The team celebrated in Heritage Park in Broadway by walking the path and reminiscing on Ronnie’s life.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.