UVA falls to NC State for second straight loss

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia fell to NC State Saturday 38-21 for its second straight loss.

The Hoos were paced by Lindell Stone who came in for Brennan Armstrong at quarterback. Stone threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns.

NC State’s Zonovan Knight rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

UVA had four turnovers in the loss.

Next up for Virginia is a matchup with Wake Forest Saturday, Oct. 17.

