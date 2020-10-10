Virginia Tech comes up short in shootout against UNC

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In a top 20 matchup, Virginia Tech came up just short in a shootout against North Carolina.

The eighth-ranked Tar Heels topped the no. 19 Hokies 56-45.

North Carolina ran for 399 yards and had five rushing touchdowns, including two each from Michael Carter and Javonte Williams.

Khalil Herbert ran for two scores for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech plays Boston College next on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.