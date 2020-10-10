Advertisement

Virginia Tech comes up short in shootout against UNC

North Carolina wide receiver Dazz Newsome (5) finds some running room against Virginia Tech defensive back Jermaine Waller during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
North Carolina wide receiver Dazz Newsome (5) finds some running room against Virginia Tech defensive back Jermaine Waller during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In a top 20 matchup, Virginia Tech came up just short in a shootout against North Carolina.

The eighth-ranked Tar Heels topped the no. 19 Hokies 56-45.

North Carolina ran for 399 yards and had five rushing touchdowns, including two each from Michael Carter and Javonte Williams.

Khalil Herbert ran for two scores for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech plays Boston College next on Saturday, Oct. 17.

