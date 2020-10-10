Waynesboro Police warn of telephone scam

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department has received multiple calls about a telephone scam impacting the area.

Community members are reporting they are receiving a call from a 757-area code that asks them to call Detective Robert Luzader of the Waynesboro Police Department about an important legal issue, according to WPD.

These phone call are a scam. WPD said Detective Robert Luzader retired from Waynesboro Police Department many years ago and is in no way connected to these calls.

If you receive one of these calls, please hang up. WPD is in the process of investigating this scam.

