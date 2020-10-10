Work on Mountain Valley Pipeline can resume

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Mountain Valley Pipeline has another two years to finish a natural gas pipeline. The Roanoke Times reports that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission also lifted a stop-work order for all but a 25-mile segment of the interstate transmission line that includes the Jefferson National Forest and adjacent land.

The 303-mile pipeline will take 2 billion cubic feet a day of natural gas drilled from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations and transport it through Southwest Virginia to connect with a pipeline in Chatham, where it will then be distributed to markets along the East Coast. However, new legal challenges could limit the scope of work.

